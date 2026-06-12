The MCR Pathways programme, which sees young people paired with volunteer mentors, was first introduced as a pilot in Dunoon Grammar School, Hermitage Academy and Oban High School in 2023.

It now operates in nine of Argyll and Bute’s 10 secondary schools, with plans in place to introduce it to the final school.

A total of 273 young people are currently being supported through the programme.

A report detailing its progress was considered at a recent meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s community services committee.

The programme is aimed at care-experienced and other disadvantaged and vulnerable young people, matching them with mentors who spend an hour a week with them in school.