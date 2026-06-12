A pupil mentoring scheme operating in Argyll and Bute’s secondary schools has had its success hailed by councillors and officials.
The MCR Pathways programme, which sees young people paired with volunteer mentors, was first introduced as a pilot in Dunoon Grammar School, Hermitage Academy and Oban High School in 2023.
It now operates in nine of Argyll and Bute’s 10 secondary schools, with plans in place to introduce it to the final school.
A total of 273 young people are currently being supported through the programme.
A report detailing its progress was considered at a recent meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s community services committee.
The programme is aimed at care-experienced and other disadvantaged and vulnerable young people, matching them with mentors who spend an hour a week with them in school.
Recent figures show 92 per cent of participants reported increased confidence, while 93 per cent said they felt clearer about their future.
A further 95 per cent said mentoring was helping them move towards a positive destination, and 97 per cent reported improved relationships with adults.
Dunoon councillor Audrey Forrest said: “It will be no surprise to anybody that I am a supporter of this programme. When it first came to council it is the only thing that has made me feel like crying in a good way.
“It had the potential to make such a difference to so many of our disadvantaged young people. While the report is great, what is even better is to actually be there.
“I would recommend people not already mentoring to have a go. I see, every week when I go in, young people laughing and chatting with their mentors.
“The confidence that has increased in some of these young people is simply unbelievable. Thank you to the central team and all co-ordinators in all schools who are making a massive difference on a daily basis.”
Councillor Maurice Corry asked what work was being done with colleges, universities and employers to continue supporting young people after school.
Head of education Jennifer Crocket responded: “In the planning we do with all those partners, our MCR co-ordinators are now part of those meetings directly with them.
“Feedback from young people involved and mentors is at the core, but you will understand we are also looking at the feedback we are getting from our destinations.
“Young people are entering training or work with increased confidence to look an adult in the eye and introduce themselves.
“As we move forward what we will look to do is capture that in the report produced by MCR, who work with us and are looking at what the new part of the report will look like.
“This programme is a real team effort and we are really proud of the fact that it has become part of the core business of the education service.”
Council figures show volunteers contributed more than 2,500 hours to the programme over the past year, with mentoring helping young people rebuild confidence, re-engage with education and progress towards opportunities including apprenticeships, employment and college places.
Councillor Kieron Green, the council’s policy lead for education, said: “This programme is making a real and lasting difference to young people across Argyll and Bute.
“It’s about more than statistics – it’s about giving young people someone in their corner who believes in them and helps them see what they can achieve.”
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.