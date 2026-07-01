The funding, presented to Arran High School Parent Council, will be used to replace water baths that are used in science lessons.

The new electric water baths will allow pupils to carry out experiments more effectively and safely by providing controlled temperatures without the risks associated with using Bunsen burners and beakers of hot water.

Karen McGrath, faculty leader of science at Arran High School, explained the benefits of the apparatus. She said:“Water baths are essential in the science department, as many experiments need to be carried out at a controlled temperature. Electric water baths are much safer, quicker to set up and provide much greater control over experiment temperatures.”

Chair of the parent council, Andrew Randall, thanked ACT for the grant. He said: “Thank you so much for supporting Arran High School. This funding allows us to replace water baths in the science faculty, which will support our island’s young people for many years to come.”