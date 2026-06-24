Cladach Beach House officially changed hands earlier this week when creator of the island beach bar, Stuart Fraser, and the new owner, Iain McAlpine, completed all of the necessary legalities for the sale of the business.
Stuart began the Arran Gin Company in 2018 and opened the seafront cocktail bar in the building that began as the Arran Nature Centre the following year.
New owner, Iain moved to the island when his wife, Vicki Lockhart, took up the post of head teacher at Arran High School. Moving to Arran was a ‘no brainer’ for the couple, who seized the opportunity for a life on the island when they saw her job advertised.
Iain has welcomed the new challenge, having been a dog handler in the police for the last 20 years. Describing himself as a craft beer enthusiast, he plans to have a rotating range of beers and cocktails on offer at the bar.
He added: We’re really excited for what the future holds. Stuart and team have done an amazing job at the Beach House and we feel privileged that we now get to evolve it for the next stage.”
Stuart and his wife and business partner, Clair Reeves, will now be concentrating their efforts on their latest venture, Picnic. Located in the old Tourist Information Centre near the ferry terminal in Brodick, Picnic is already open for drinks and snacks, but the duo have plans to expand the venue’s offering in the very near future.
Future plans include picnic hampers essentials and specialities, local produce, delicatessen products, and alcoholic beverages.
Speaking about the sale of the beach bar, Stuart said: “I’m delighted to be handing over the reins to Iain. It’s been an absolute privilege to build the business, and I’m excited to see what Iain and his team do next. I’m looking forward to being a customer instead of at the bar.”
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