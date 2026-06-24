Stuart began the Arran Gin Company in 2018 and opened the seafront cocktail bar in the building that began as the Arran Nature Centre the following year.

New owner, Iain moved to the island when his wife, Vicki Lockhart, took up the post of head teacher at Arran High School. Moving to Arran was a ‘no brainer’ for the couple, who seized the opportunity for a life on the island when they saw her job advertised.

Iain has welcomed the new challenge, having been a dog handler in the police for the last 20 years. Describing himself as a craft beer enthusiast, he plans to have a rotating range of beers and cocktails on offer at the bar.

He added: We’re really excited for what the future holds. Stuart and team have done an amazing job at the Beach House and we feel privileged that we now get to evolve it for the next stage.”