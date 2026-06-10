The school’s S1/S2 girls’ team travelled to Toryglen Football Centre in Glasgow for the opening phase of the national finals, where 18 of Scotland’s top school teams were divided into three groups to compete for places in the SPAR Cup at Hampden Park.

Representing Campbeltown Grammar School were Taylor Black, Leah Dunn, Emma Johnston, Hope Brown, Nina Woods, Beau Tumelty, Olivia McLean and Niamh McSporran, who travelled with PE teacher Finlay Bainbridge and Active Schools Co-ordinator Lindsay Ramsay.