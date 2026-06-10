Young footballers from Campbeltown Grammar School enjoyed a memorable experience at Scotland’s national stadium after securing a place among the top six teams in the prestigious SPAR Scotland Future Stars National Finals.
The school’s S1/S2 girls’ team travelled to Toryglen Football Centre in Glasgow for the opening phase of the national finals, where 18 of Scotland’s top school teams were divided into three groups to compete for places in the SPAR Cup at Hampden Park.
Representing Campbeltown Grammar School were Taylor Black, Leah Dunn, Emma Johnston, Hope Brown, Nina Woods, Beau Tumelty, Olivia McLean and Niamh McSporran, who travelled with PE teacher Finlay Bainbridge and Active Schools Co-ordinator Lindsay Ramsay.
The Campbeltown side produced an impressive series of performances in their five group matches, recording three victories, one draw and just one defeat.
Excellent attacking football, a number of well-worked individual and team goals and a standout penalty save from goalkeeper Taylor helped the girls finish top of their group and secure a coveted place among the final six schools in Scotland.
That achievement earned them the opportunity to continue their journey at Hampden Park, where this year’s SPAR Scotland Future Stars Finals Day was held for the first time.
The competition, organised by the Scottish FA in partnership with SPAR Scotland, attracted a record 3,018 players aged between 12 and 16 from schools across the country during the 2025/26 season.
More than 400 girls took part in the finals at Hampden, highlighting the continued growth of the girls’ game in Scotland.
Despite coming up against some of the strongest school teams in the country, the Campbeltown girls showed resilience, determination and confidence throughout the competition.
The team’s top-six finish places them among Scotland’s leading schoolgirl football sides and marks another significant achievement for youth sport in Campbeltown.
A school spokesperson said: “The girls are a credit to their families, coaches and school, and they should be incredibly proud of their success!”
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