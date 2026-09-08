The Council Tax Reduction (CTR) scheme supports people on low incomes, potentially saving them hundreds of pounds a year. In some cases, it can reduce bills by up to 100 per cent.

Scottish Government figures published today [TUE] show that 462,310 households received a reduction in July, amounting to an estimated £8.9 million in weekly support. The number of recipients is up on June’s figure of 460,080.

Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the free moneyadvice.scot service, is urging people to check their eligibility to ensure they do not miss out. Support is available at www.moneyadvice.scot or on 0808 196 2316.

North Ayrshire Council raised its council tax by 8.5% this year, compared to a 7% rise by Highland Council, an 8.5% hike by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, and a 9.7% increase by Argyll & Bute Council.