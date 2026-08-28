The Scottish Government has begun legal action against the owners of the Lochaber aluminium smelter amid claims they breached a £586m agreement by carrying out prohibited transactions to support the company’s Lanarkshire steel mill.
GFG Alliance, the metals and mining conglomerate owned by British billionaire Sanjeev Gupta, has operated the smelter at the foot of Ben Nevis since 2016 when it made a controversial deal in which the government guaranteed to buy power over the next 25 years from Simec Lochaber Hydropower, the renewable power scheme linked to the smelter – committing the taxpayer to pay up to £586 million.
Under the terms of that agreement GFG committed to seek government consent for certain business transactions but it has come to light that a number of these transactions have gone ahead without consent being sought.
This breach of the agreement was highlighted in a letter written by Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn.
On Tuesday August 18 Mr Flynn wrote to the Finance and Public Administration Committee notifying the convener Clare Haughey MSP that court proceedings had begun in order to protect the government’s position in the agreement and to prevent any further unauthorised transactions involving the Lochaber businesses.
When the Lochaber Times approached the Economy, Tourism and Transport department for an update on the matter a spokesperson said: "The Scottish Government remains committed to supporting the long-term future of the Lochaber operations and recognises their importance to employment, the regional economy of the West Highlands and Scotland’s industrial base.
"The actions being taken are intended to protect public funds and the position of the Scottish Government and ensure compliance with the contractual framework agreed between the parties.
"As the matter is now before the courts, it would not be appropriate to comment further."
Although the government spokesperson did not provide details of the transactions for which the proper consents had not been sought, when we contacted Mr Gupta’s company its response referred to the Dalzell steel mill and attested that it had recently pledged to seek approval for any future financial support for its Motherwell-based mill.
"Following active correspondence over a period of months the Scottish Government has requested undertakings from the Lochaber entities in respect of the Guarantee and Reimbursement Agreement," the GFG Alliance spokesperson said.
"We have made those undertakings and have fulfilled all requests for information from the Scottish Government in connection with these matters.
"Following the undertakings any, and all, support from the Lochaber aluminium smelter to support the restart of the Dalzell steel mill must be expressly approved by the Scottish Government.
"These matters do not impact day-to-day operations or employment at the Lochaber smelter or hydropower plant."
Many of the official documents outlining the original 2016 Lochaber Guarantee are heavily redacted, making a clear understanding of the agreements difficult.
However, when asked for clarification, a government spokesperson said: "Some details of the agreement remain commercially sensitive.
"However, as the then Minister for Finance Ivan McKee set out to Parliament in September 2025, the total
original exposure of the undiscounted guarantee was £586 million.
"That figure has reduced over the past nine years and all payments due to the Lochaber investors are up to date.
"The amounts guaranteed vary between £14 million and £32 million per annum over 25 years, with 16 years remaining."
The new legal action being taken by the government against GFG comes after years of controversy, including a statement made in 2022 by Mr Gupta about Alvance British Aluminium, which operates the smelter for GFG, raising what he called "material uncertainties that cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern."
Also, in 2024 the Serious Fraud Office announced it was investigating GFG regarding suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of businesses within the GFG alliance.
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