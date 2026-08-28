GFG Alliance, the metals and mining conglomerate owned by British billionaire Sanjeev Gupta, has operated the smelter at the foot of Ben Nevis since 2016 when it made a controversial deal in which the government guaranteed to buy power over the next 25 years from Simec Lochaber Hydropower, the renewable power scheme linked to the smelter – committing the taxpayer to pay up to £586 million.

Under the terms of that agreement GFG committed to seek government consent for certain business transactions but it has come to light that a number of these transactions have gone ahead without consent being sought.

This breach of the agreement was highlighted in a letter written by Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn.