Following the huge success of the Family Fun Drop-In Surgery held in Fort William (see page 6), Karin McKay from The Highland Council’s Tenant Participation Team, with support from Housing colleagues, has already begun planning the next exciting event.
To celebrate Scottish Housing Day on Wednesday September 16, the Tenant Participation and Housing Team are inviting school-aged children from across the area to take part in a creative competition inspired by this year’s theme: Healthy Homes, Healthy Futures.
Children are being asked to draw, paint or design a picture showing what a healthy home and healthy future means to them.
Organisers hope the competition will encourage young people to think creatively about their homes, communities, wellbeing and the environment.
The competition is open to all school-aged children, and entries can be submitted to the Tenant Participation Team before the closing date on Thursday September 10.
Winning and runner-up artwork will be displayed at the Charles Kennedy Building, showcasing the creativity and ideas of local young people.
The winners will be invited to a special presentation and prize-giving event at the Charles Kennedy Building on Wednesday September 16, where they will receive their awards and have the opportunity to see their artwork on display.
Karin McKay, Tenant Participation Officer, said: "Scottish Housing Day is a fantastic opportunity to engage with young people and hear their ideas about what makes a healthy home and a healthy future.
"We are looking forward to seeing lots of colourful and imaginative entries and celebrating the creativity of children from across our communities.
"Following the success of our recent Family Fun Day, we’re delighted to continue bringing residents together through positive and engaging activities."
The Tenant Participation and Housing Team would encourage all schools, parents and carers to get involved and help spread the word.
Whether it’s a picture of an eco-friendly home, a happy neighbourhood, a growing garden or a vision of a sustainable future, every entry will help showcase what Healthy Homes, Healthy Futures means to the next generation.
"Good luck to everyone taking part - we can’t wait to see your amazing ideas!," added Karin.
Entries should be emailed to tenant.participation@highland.gov.uk or dropped into the Service Centre at the Charles Kennedy Building on or before Thursday September 10.
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