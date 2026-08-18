To celebrate Scottish Housing Day on Wednesday September 16, the Tenant Participation and Housing Team are inviting school-aged children from across the area to take part in a creative competition inspired by this year’s theme: Healthy Homes, Healthy Futures.

Children are being asked to draw, paint or design a picture showing what a healthy home and healthy future means to them.

Organisers hope the competition will encourage young people to think creatively about their homes, communities, wellbeing and the environment.

The competition is open to all school-aged children, and entries can be submitted to the Tenant Participation Team before the closing date on Thursday September 10.