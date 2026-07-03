Mull campus campaigners are considering an island wide ballot on a split site, and are calling on the Scottish Government to demand another pause, after Argyll and Bute Council rejected the Scottish Government’s offer of funding talks.
The Mull Campus Working Group said Councillor Green’s comments "only reinforce the growing concern across Mull".
The group continued: "Mull Community Council’s survey showed that around 75 per cent of respondents favoured the council exploring further a split-site. That position cannot simply be set aside, particularly for a project of such long-term importance.
"There is also a clear educational case that has not been properly recognised. A central high school, with primary and ELC remaining in Tobermory, would bring together a higher combined secondary pupil roll, enabling the provision of a broader range of subjects and delivering stronger educational outcomes.
"In addition, there are major concerns within the community about potential breaches of Human Rights law arising from the proposed Tobermory Campus model—concerns that could be properly and constructively addressed through a central high school."
The group are now considering an island wide ballot "to remove any doubt." They continued: "We believe such a ballot would provide Councillor Green with the clear democratic mandate he appears to consider missing.
"Scottish Government Ministers must take up Councillor Green’s own suggestion and issue a clear and robust instruction to pause the current process immediately.
"This pause must allow for proper and transparent consideration of a central high school model, including a full exploration of funding flexibility.
"It is no longer acceptable to proceed ’until formal challenges arise’. The Scottish Government must intervene now."
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