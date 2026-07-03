"If the Scottish Government come to us and say ’we’re removing LEIP funding unless you do XYZ’ then we will comply. But for now, we will continue forward to the business case."

"The comments made by the First Minister are just restating what we already know, we would happily look at flexible funding.

"It was made clear to us early in the LEIP process that extra flexibility was available for island projects.

Councillor Green said: "As policy lead I have to follow the democratic decision taken by the council and that was to build a single site campus in Tobermory.

Councillor Green has now defended his statements in an interview with The Oban Times.

The First Ministers office rejected this claim, and told The Herald that Mr Swinney has “been very clear” about the government’s willingness to engage with the council.

New policy lead for education, Councillor Kieron Green argued to the Herald last week that the promise from Swinney added no “clarity” to the situation, and stated that there is currently no “mandate” for discussion with the government.

First Minister John Swinney had made the offer in First Minister’s Questions in early June, but the council did not respond to questioning at the time on how it would respond.

In an FOI seen by The Oban Times, this position was confirmed. The minutes of Argyll and Bute Council’s Mull Campus Team Meeting on April 23 reveal the intention to continue progression on the project "until formal challenges arise," despite the council being aware of Human Rights experts examining the situation.

But a different outcome is still not entirely dead in the water. Councillor Green said that when the campus team reaches the business case stage, it could decide the project is unaffordable, triggering a vote on the project’s future. It could even abandon LEIP funding altogether, which Councillor Green criticised as "not working for local government" because it requires the council to front the entire cost of the build. A precedent for this has already been set by the Barra and Vatersay Community Campus, of which the school was originally a LEIP bid that was thrown out in favour of Scottish Government capital funding. Councillor Green said there are "lessons to be learned" from Barra and Vatersay, but noted that it is not a "direct comparison" to the Mull Campus problem.

Mull Community Council’s survey remains the only data on Mull’s opinion, 60 per cent of respondents preferred a split site of some form, and 75 per cent wanted it explored.

However, the council still does not view a split site favourably, despite public support.

It has long been believed that a split site was disregarded mostly because the council cannot afford it, which was its main rebuttal for the last two years.

Councillor Green revealed that the position has much more to do with the logistics of the split than campaigners feared.

Councillor Green continued: "A single site was the most affordable option, but also the best for all pupils across Mull.

"If we went for a split site, we would need a lot more public transport—more than 50 per cent extra.

"Facilities would also be poorer because we wouldn’t have the ability to make them bigger due to a reduced pupil roll.

"If you’re willing to put more money into it, anything is possible of course.

"But we have to be realistic about what the Scottish Government would provide."

He added: "I was lucky enough to visit the hostel in Dunoon lately. In recent years the number of residents has increased from around 20 to around 50.

"Boarding for them is a choice. The ones who choose do so for the social aspect. Most of them live more than 45 minutes away from the school.

"If we use Cowal as an example, you look at the communities in north Mull and Bunessan, they’re an hour away from Craignure."