A second person has died following a serious accident on the A82 near Spean Bridge earlier this month.
The four vehicle crash in Glen Gloy happened around 12pm on Monday July 6, 2026.
Emergency services attended and the 62-year-old male driver of the Range Rover Sport was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, however, she has since died.
Police said four other people - the 42-year-old male driver of a lorry; the 19-year-old male driver and 21-year-old female passenger of a Hyundai i10; and the 70-year-old female driver of a Skoda Karoq - did not sustain any major injuries requiring a hospital visit.
Three fire appliances, two ambulances, air ambulance and police all attended.
The road was closed for 12 hours while police investigated the circumstances of the crash, with diversions of 154 miles via the A9 and A86.
Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the man and woman who died in this crash.
“I am again appealing to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the collision to contact us.
“Likewise, if you have dash cam, please check your footage for anything which could assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1249 of Monday, 6 July, 2026.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.