The four vehicle crash in Glen Gloy happened around 12pm on Monday July 6, 2026.

Emergency services attended and the 62-year-old male driver of the Range Rover Sport was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, however, she has since died.

Police said four other people - the 42-year-old male driver of a lorry; the 19-year-old male driver and 21-year-old female passenger of a Hyundai i10; and the 70-year-old female driver of a Skoda Karoq - did not sustain any major injuries requiring a hospital visit.

Three fire appliances, two ambulances, air ambulance and police all attended.

The road was closed for 12 hours while police investigated the circumstances of the crash, with diversions of 154 miles via the A9 and A86.