The second direct charter from London Gatwick arrived at Campbeltown Airport last Thursday, August 13, following the success of the inaugural flight in July, while a third and final showcase flight scheduled for October 1 is also fully booked.

The three-flight programme, created by Southworth Development and Machrihanish Dunes, is intended to demonstrate demand for direct access to Campbeltown and build the case for future scheduled services.

And while the showcase charters have connected Kintyre directly with London, the longer-term ambition is to establish seasonal scheduled flights between Campbeltown and Edinburgh.

The programme follows an independent economic appraisal carried out by MKA Economics for Machrihanish Dunes, which examined the potential benefits improved air connectivity could bring to South Kintyre.