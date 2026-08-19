Two sold-out charter flights to Campbeltown, with a third already fully booked, have strengthened the case for improved air links which could bring wider economic benefits to Kintyre.
The second direct charter from London Gatwick arrived at Campbeltown Airport last Thursday, August 13, following the success of the inaugural flight in July, while a third and final showcase flight scheduled for October 1 is also fully booked.
The three-flight programme, created by Southworth Development and Machrihanish Dunes, is intended to demonstrate demand for direct access to Campbeltown and build the case for future scheduled services.
And while the showcase charters have connected Kintyre directly with London, the longer-term ambition is to establish seasonal scheduled flights between Campbeltown and Edinburgh.
The programme follows an independent economic appraisal carried out by MKA Economics for Machrihanish Dunes, which examined the potential benefits improved air connectivity could bring to South Kintyre.
Organisers believe easier access could help attract more visitors, support local businesses and encourage investment across the peninsula – an area where transport connectivity has long been a concern.
The initiative comes against a familiar backdrop for Kintyre, with ongoing disruption on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful and the Campbeltown-Ardrossan seasonal ferry having failed to operate since 2022.
Machrihanish Dunes resort director Ian Ferguson said the response to the charter programme had given organisers confidence that demand exists.
“When we launched this charter series, our aim was simple: to demonstrate that there is genuine demand for direct flights to Campbeltown,” he said.
“The success of the inaugural charters, together with the interest in the remaining departures, gives us real confidence that we’ve achieved that.
“Better air connectivity would make Kintyre more accessible for visitors from across the UK and beyond, supporting local businesses, encouraging further investment and helping more people discover everything this remarkable part of Scotland has to offer.
“These flights are the next important steps in building the evidence for future scheduled services, and we’re excited to welcome more visitors to Campbeltown over the coming months.”
The first charter in July brought 35 golfers, golf journalists, influencers and whisky enthusiasts directly from London Gatwick for a four-day visit to Kintyre.
Operated by Loganair, with support from Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the charter programme has been designed primarily around the area’s golf tourism offering.
Visitors have stayed at the Ugadale Hotel and Cottages and played both Machrihanish Golf Club and Machrihanish Dunes, while the itinerary has also highlighted Kintyre’s wider tourism appeal.
Guests on the inaugural trip visited Campbeltown Bond for a tour and whisky tasting, bringing together two of the area’s most internationally recognised attractions – golf and whisky.
The success of the first visit was praised by those who travelled on the charter, with Golf Monthly courses editor Jezz Ellwood saying the direct flight had made reaching Kintyre significantly easier.
He said the combination of the area’s golf courses, hospitality and scenery made it a destination which “deserves to be far more accessible”.
Golf Today editor Simon Bale also praised the wider visitor experience, describing the golf, food, accommodation and hospitality as “the complete package”.
The third showcase charter is scheduled to operate on October 1, after which organisers hope the evidence gathered from the three flights will help make the case for establishing seasonal scheduled air services to Campbeltown.
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