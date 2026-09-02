They will form the new Seil and Easdale Community Council when it reconvenes in the coming weeks.

And it worked. Two of the outgoing council, Alex Wright and Ian McDougall, had a change of heart, and four new names entered the arena, Margaret Anderson, Alistair Fothergill, Martine Law and Connie MacAskill.

So out went an 11th hour hail mary plea on social media: "This is an emergency. Unless there are at least four or more valid nominations received by Argyll and Bute Council at Kilmory by 4pm tomorrow, the Seil and Easdale Community Council will cease to exist."

All of his colleagues had either stepped down some months before or decided not to stand again, citing a growing frustration with Argyll and Bute Council.

With less than 24 hours to go on Wednesday August 19, not a single person had thrown their name in the ring to stand in the Seil and Easdale Community Council by-election (SECC), save for Seamus Anderson, the only member of the former group not to resign.

Former SECC Convenor Guy ’Zim’ Knight explains that frustration grew continously with the Council and councillors, across multiple administrations, for all of his seven year tenure.

He said: "The Council is incapable of listening to the views of the residents" and complained that it wastes money on surveys and "pursuing policies we do not want".

He continued: "It doesn’t matter what communities really want, they simply pursue them regardless. In reality they are meant to serve the residents of Argyll yet seem oblivious to that fact and are only in it for themselves.

"Even when something is desperately needed they waste money dancing around the issue only to later say we don’t have the money!"

Mr Knight pointed to the Mull Campus and visitor levy as examples, but locally to Seil, the main source of frustration has been the traffic lights at Clachan Bridge.

The planned traffic lights at the famous ’Bridge over the Atlantic’ sparked national backlash, being called ’la Profanation’, a defilement of something sacred, by the French press.

For SECC it sparked a personal frustration, when the Argyll and Bute Council said they had specifically requested it.

But they had done no such thing. Former Community Councillor Willie Munro explained that SECC had asked for signs three miles away near Barrnacarry, at a blind corner on an incline, after a serious collision involving a bus and motorcycle.

Many on SECC grew frustrated at the inaction on such incidents.

Peter Daalman said he resigned due to the Council’s "inability to maintain local and region infrastructure such as maintenance of roadways and verges."

He pointed to the Council’s recent refusal to take immediate action and install speed limit signs at Ellenabeich as an example.



During his tenure, many of the verges on Seil were maintained by local residents. The community also took on the task of grass cutting and purchasing land around Ellenabeich without Council support.

"Our residents are paying more in council taxes for a marked decrease in service," Mr Daalman said.

Guy Knight concluded: "The system is badly broken and correction needs to come from the Council. We do have some excellent Councillors but if they rock the boat and support their communities they are reprimanded, investigated and removed from committees. That is not democracy."