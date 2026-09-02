Seil and Easdale Community Council has been brought back from the brink.
With less than 24 hours to go on Wednesday August 19, not a single person had thrown their name in the ring to stand in the Seil and Easdale Community Council by-election (SECC), save for Seamus Anderson, the only member of the former group not to resign.
All of his colleagues had either stepped down some months before or decided not to stand again, citing a growing frustration with Argyll and Bute Council.
So out went an 11th hour hail mary plea on social media: "This is an emergency. Unless there are at least four or more valid nominations received by Argyll and Bute Council at Kilmory by 4pm tomorrow, the Seil and Easdale Community Council will cease to exist."
And it worked. Two of the outgoing council, Alex Wright and Ian McDougall, had a change of heart, and four new names entered the arena, Margaret Anderson, Alistair Fothergill, Martine Law and Connie MacAskill.
They will form the new Seil and Easdale Community Council when it reconvenes in the coming weeks.
The by-election ended uncontested.
The Oban Times put these concerns to Argyll and Bute Council. In response, a spokesperson said: "We value the work of all 56 of our community councils and invest time and effort in operating the election processes and the governance framework for them to operate in, helping to ensure they are available across Argyll and Bute to support their communities.
“The council works in the interests of Argyll and Bute and its communities. It’s important to note that there are very often differing views within communities. This means that unfortunately we cannot do what everyone wants us to.
"However, the council must consider all views, as well as any other relevant factors such as for example legislative or financial requirements. Whatever the circumstances, the council’s focus remains on working in the best interests of the area and looks forward to working with Seil and Easdale Community Council in the future."
When Council Leader Jim Lynch took the reigns in 2024 after winning by cutting a deck of cards, he said Argyll and Bute Council had to "reset the programme," and reconnect with communities to improve the recruitment to community councils.
In his pitch for leadership, he said: "Over the last two years, we seem to have lost contact with some of the communities. Some of the engagement is considered ineffective, and it’s not as good as it could have been."
But another two years on, and that paradigm seems yet to shift for Seil.
If it was not for an 11th hour appeal, Seil and Easdale Community Council would have collapsed, largely, they say, due to the exact loss of contact and ineffective engagement Councillor Lynch’s administration sought to address.
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