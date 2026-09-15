Titled ‘An evening of Arran; leaving, longing, laughter and song’, the concert celebrated the work of prolific writer and museum supporter and volunteer, John Sillars.

The evening raised significant funds for the roof repair fund at the museum, which has been growing steadily this year.

Arran actors of all ages read letters and poems written by John at the concert. Together these gave an insight into island life and history with a particular focus on the clearances.

Rory Morrison read John’s poem about the Bessie Arnold, the boat which sank off Sliddery in the first years of the last century.

James Mutch and Mavis Helliwell read John’s imagined letters home from Arran residents that moved to North America during the clearances. Members of the audience described these performances as bittersweet and emotional. James read ’The letter from William Hendry’ while Mavis Helliwell read ’The letter from Catherine McKillop’.

Mavis also read John’s poem ‘The premonition’ which tells the tragic story of a school house collapsing during a thaw, crushing five young pupils. Île Morrison, Andrew SM Clark, Heather Gough and Laura Helliwell also read poems written by John which gave an insight into island life in times past. Audience members described all the individual performances as fabulous.

Later, Andrew had the whole company laughing and joining in on the chorus of the Arran Tattie Song, and there were musical performances including a set given by Feis Arainn pupils, led by Gillian Frame.