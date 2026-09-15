A large audience packed Brodick Hall for Arran Heritage Museum’s fundraising concert last weekend.
Titled ‘An evening of Arran; leaving, longing, laughter and song’, the concert celebrated the work of prolific writer and museum supporter and volunteer, John Sillars.
The evening raised significant funds for the roof repair fund at the museum, which has been growing steadily this year.
Arran actors of all ages read letters and poems written by John at the concert. Together these gave an insight into island life and history with a particular focus on the clearances.
Rory Morrison read John’s poem about the Bessie Arnold, the boat which sank off Sliddery in the first years of the last century.
James Mutch and Mavis Helliwell read John’s imagined letters home from Arran residents that moved to North America during the clearances. Members of the audience described these performances as bittersweet and emotional. James read ’The letter from William Hendry’ while Mavis Helliwell read ’The letter from Catherine McKillop’.
Mavis also read John’s poem ‘The premonition’ which tells the tragic story of a school house collapsing during a thaw, crushing five young pupils. Île Morrison, Andrew SM Clark, Heather Gough and Laura Helliwell also read poems written by John which gave an insight into island life in times past. Audience members described all the individual performances as fabulous.
Later, Andrew had the whole company laughing and joining in on the chorus of the Arran Tattie Song, and there were musical performances including a set given by Feis Arainn pupils, led by Gillian Frame.
John also read some of his own work. His poem ’Rosaburn’ speaks of the beginnings of Arran Heritage Museum, which turned 50 this year, and his long involvement with the organisation:
Rosaburn, a smiddy and croft for years past,
Until it became a museum at last.
Bob Currie was here, irons hot in the fire,
A man with Clydesdales and carts for hire,
Smouldering hooves in the shoeing shed,
Where in times past slates were written and read,
A place where men gathered, their gossip to share,
While the boy set about to unharness the mare,
The houses all trim with their curtains and mats,
The tall Aunt Kate with her seventeen cats.
But Bob passed away and an era was gone,
Though Baldy and Jock tried to carry it on,
The need for a smiddy now not to the fore,
The skills of the blacksmith fading fast into lore,
No sound of the hammer laid on to hot rod,
No steam from the iron as great wheels were shod.
How fitting it is that’s its role is now cast
As saviour of Arran’s historical past.
Fragments of rocks from the earliest sun
Once shattered by ice, now moulded as one,
Strong features of ancient man cast from the clay,
No stranger it seems in this modern day.
Stories to tell of hardship and fear,
Happiness, sorrow, in peace and in war.
Simple household items are gathered with care,
A bible, a lamp, and old wooden chair,
A plough that furrowed, cultivators and harrow,
A reaper, a tractor, and old wooden barrow,
A christening robe once wrapped round a child,
Old sepia pictures, all carefully filed.
Our heritage in trust we hold in our care.
Secure, yet open for others to share.
For our children, computers and websites will pass,
For our grandchildren, today is their history class.
Master of ceremonies and concert organiser, Maggi Boyd, thanked everyone who had been involved in bringing the concert into being, especially John. She said: "Grateful thanks to John Sillars for his dedication to the museum and for his wonderful collection of words which tell the stories."
Thanks to the concert Arran Heritage Museum roof fund is even closer to its target of £20,000. The money is needed to repair the roof and preserve museum records and artefacts for the generations to come.
The museum is open daily from 10.30am until 4.30pm. Donations to the museum can be made at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/isle-of-arran-heritage-museum-trust-and-association-sc002089
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