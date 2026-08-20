Members of the community are invited to join a service of remembrance at Campbeltown War Memorial on Thursday, September 3.
Organised by Kintyre Veterans and Rev Steven Sass, the midday event will honour the men and women of the Merchant Navy who served, sacrificed and lost their lives in service to the country.
Merchant Navy Day is marked annually on September 3, the anniversary of the sinking of the SS Athenia in 1939, the first British merchant vessel lost in the Second World War.
It offers an opportunity to remember the merchant seafarers who kept vital supplies moving during wartime, as well as recognising the continuing contribution of today’s Merchant Navy.
All are welcome to attend and pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
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