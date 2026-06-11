Shepherdess Ellie-May Bovill has been ’singled out’ by a band releasing a new country music song inspired by her.
It was a chance encounter between painter and decorator Colin Skinner, who happens to be a member of a Glasgow-based music collective, and Ellie-May that started it all off while he was on a job at Dalavich village shop.
Colin, whose band is called Wildfire Sessions, said by the end of his decorating shift and hearing Ellie May singing along to country-singing star Luke Combs every time she popped in and out of the shop that day, he was inspired to write a song about her - "if nothing else!"
"She’d been nipping in and out of the shop all day and each time she was singing Luke Combs. She’s quite a character, works hard and loves that pick-up of hers, as well as her sheep and Luke Combs. When I got home that night, I had a couple of beers and just batted out a song, not overthinking it too much but after playing it live at a Sunday folk session they had at the shop one time, it went down really well and it just took off from there," said Colin who then got musicians from Dalavich, who call themselves The Cabin Cruisers, onboard with it.
Half the recording was done at Greg Lowry’s studio in Dalavich and the other half at the band’s studio back in Glasgow.
It will be released on all the major platforms from Apple Music to Spotify on June 26.
Originally the band wanted to call it Luke Combs but eventually went for The Ballad of Luke and Ellie-May.
"We wanted to call it Luke Combs so people would find it easy but it wasn’t so easy as that. We wrote to Luke Combs’ music company to get permission but never got a reply so we decided on The Ballad of Luke and Ellie-May," added Colin whose son does the vocals on it.
The lyrics make reference to Ellie-May’s love of country music star Luke Combs - her sheep and her beloved pick-up truck.
Ellie, who keeps her own animals at Dalavich and works on farms in Kintyre and Luing, said: "Nothing like this has ever happened to me before. They sent me a copy of it a while back but I haven’t heard the final version yet. I’lll be adding it to my playlist for the pick-up along with Luke Combs and Scottish music."
As for her new found fame, Ellie said she is not expecting a big demand for autographs yet but hopes everyone will enjoy listening to the ballad she inspired, "perhaps the man himself - Luke Combs" she added.
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