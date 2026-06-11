It was a chance encounter between painter and decorator Colin Skinner, who happens to be a member of a Glasgow-based music collective, and Ellie-May that started it all off while he was on a job at Dalavich village shop.

Colin, whose band is called Wildfire Sessions, said by the end of his decorating shift and hearing Ellie May singing along to country-singing star Luke Combs every time she popped in and out of the shop that day, he was inspired to write a song about her - "if nothing else!"

"She’d been nipping in and out of the shop all day and each time she was singing Luke Combs. She’s quite a character, works hard and loves that pick-up of hers, as well as her sheep and Luke Combs. When I got home that night, I had a couple of beers and just batted out a song, not overthinking it too much but after playing it live at a Sunday folk session they had at the shop one time, it went down really well and it just took off from there," said Colin who then got musicians from Dalavich, who call themselves The Cabin Cruisers, onboard with it.

Half the recording was done at Greg Lowry’s studio in Dalavich and the other half at the band’s studio back in Glasgow.

It will be released on all the major platforms from Apple Music to Spotify on June 26.