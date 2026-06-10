Past and current members of Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club joined together to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the club.
In tribute to the rich history and long-established traditions of the club, both the golfers and tennis players hosted special events to celebrate the milestone.
The golfers held a charitable Texas Scramble which raised £2570 in aid of Tina’s Trust, while the tennis players enjoyed a ‘beat the serving machine’ competition which was won by Mary Brown. The Texas Scramble was won by “The Sunarteers”.
After the fun activities, captain Alice Anderson welcomed the members, families and friends, past captains and honorary members to the formal part of the celebrations.
Honorary member and past captain, Willie Kelso gave a heartfelt toast to the club and absent friends. Captain Alice then raised the new flag to commemorate the 130 years of Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club, followed by another honorary member and past captain, Pat Adamson, cutting the specially-made cake featuring the club’s logo.
The enjoyable day of celebrations and sporting fun was rounded off with food and drinks from the Crows Nest team.
Speaking after the event, captain Alice Anderson, told the Banner: “The committee wishes to thank everyone involved in making this landmark occasion a tremendous success.
“The 130th anniversary celebrations highlighted the strength of the club community while looking forward to the continued growth and success of the club in the years ahead.”
Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club is renowned for its spectacular scenic beauty, its well-maintained course, and has attracted top golfers from across the world. It is also famous for being one of the very few courses in the world that has only 12-holes.
Founded in 1896 by Alexander Boyd, a Glasgow banker, Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club, was originally a nine-hole course, designed by open champion Willie Fernie. In 1911 the club commissioned architect Willie Park junior to extend the course to 18 holes.
However, the onset of World War One in 1914 halted the full expansion and only three new holes were added – the remaining six being used for agriculture to support the war effort. Following the war, the club decided not to expand the course, resulting in it remaining one of the very few 12-hole golf courses in the world.
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