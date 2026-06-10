Captain Alice Anderson, vice captain Tony Ellis and immediate past captain, Jenni Turnbull, posed for a photograph dressed up in the style of the 1890’s to celebrate the event. Photograph: SGTC.

Captain Alice Anderson, vice captain Tony Ellis and immediate past captain, Jenni Turnbull, posed for a photograph dressed up in the style of the 1890’s to celebrate the event. Photograph: SGTC.

“The 130 th anniversary celebrations highlighted the strength of the club community while looking forward to the continued growth and success of the club in the years ahead.”

Speaking after the event, captain Alice Anderson, told the Banner: “The committee wishes to thank everyone involved in making this landmark occasion a tremendous success.

Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club is renowned for its spectacular scenic beauty, its well-maintained course, and has attracted top golfers from across the world. It is also famous for being one of the very few courses in the world that has only 12-holes.

Founded in 1896 by Alexander Boyd, a Glasgow banker, Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club, was originally a nine-hole course, designed by open champion Willie Fernie. In 1911 the club commissioned architect Willie Park junior to extend the course to 18 holes.

However, the onset of World War One in 1914 halted the full expansion and only three new holes were added – the remaining six being used for agriculture to support the war effort. Following the war, the club decided not to expand the course, resulting in it remaining one of the very few 12-hole golf courses in the world.