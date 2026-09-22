Alison is Arran’s Mary’s Meals ambassador and has raised over £40,000 for the charity through sales of her series of Corrie’s Capers books.

WI members enjoyed an informative and thought-provoking talk about "Lettie’s Story", the film about a young Malawian woman whose life was transformed after receiving nutritious daily meals from Mary’s Meals.

In addition to the guest speaker, an exhibition and competition were held. They winners were: competition results: 1 Judith Porter, 2 Krystyna O’Connor, 3 Fiona Scott. The exhibition winners were: tied first place, Elizabeth Kelso and Elma Judge, tied third place, Jeanette Rennoldson and Fiona Scott.

Shiskine WI’s next meeting will take place at Shiskine Hall on Wednesday October 7, at 2pm.