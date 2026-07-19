Ahoy, me hearties! Oban Charities Day may have moved away from the waterfront but there was plenty of nautical fun to be had at its new home.
This year’s theme was Pirates and charity workers and visitors alike pulled out all the stops to dress for the part.
Stalls from everyone’s favourite local charities were present with games, raffles, tombolas and crafting workshops just a few of the things on offer.
Nevis Radio’s Andy Laird, Jack Richardson and Viv MacDonald were also present and broadcasting live across Oban, Lorn and Lochaber.
The weather also played its part with blue skies and sunshine throughout the day.
An OCT spokesperson said: "We would like to thank Oban and Lorn Lions Club for the huge amount of work that has gone into making Charities Day what it is, and for trusting us to take this important event forward.
The day was a celebration indoors and out with food vans and a skate ramp brought in collaboration with Oban Community Skatepark who brought an amazing skateramp from Mid Argyll Youth Development with boards, BMXs and other wheeled activities available to try on the day.
Working in partnership with Oban Lorne RFC, the Skatepark group also used the day to update the community on plans for the sports hub development at Glencruitten, including the upgraded rugby clubhouse, upgraded pitches and plan for pump track and skatepark.
This work to pursue a proper wheeled sports facility in Oban is off the back of the hugely successful bike park sessions at Atlantis and the recent Spring Festival, in partnership with the Rockfield Centre.
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