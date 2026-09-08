Residents at a care home in Brodick, Montrose House, were visited by miniature Shetland pony Tiggy.
The pony, who is only 8hh high, conducted her visit inside the building at the home due to inclement weather on the day.
Having had a bath in readiness for the visit, Tiggy walked calmly into the building with her owner Laura Tulloch. She met some residents in the lounge before going into bedrooms to meet people with more limited mobility.
Some residents enjoyed stroking the pony or brushing her forelock, while the presence of a horse inside the building, albeit a small one, provided a talking point for everybody.
Laura said: “Tiggy is a calm and confident pony and nothing much fazes her. She loves attention. That and her small size make her an ideal pony to go into a building and meet people.”
Rona Fulton, who organised the visit, said: “Tiggy was very gentle and enjoyed sniffing everyone’s slippers,” adding that: “The pony sparked up conversations, which was lovely.”
Montrose House activities co-ordinator, Laura Owens, said: “Tiggy was perfectly behaved and a delight to be around, as you can see from the smiles of our residents.”
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