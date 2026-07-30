The West Ardnamurchan Show Cup, presented to the crofter with the most points across the sheep categories, went to John Alex Cameron.

In the ever-popular sheep classes, Best in Show and the Alistair MacKenzie Cup was awarded to Angie John Cameron for his Blackface sheep. The Mingary Cup for Blackface Champion sheep went to Allan Curtis for the first time, reserve champion awarded to Angie John.

Despite the elements, the event brought together community spirit, friendly competition - as well as top class entertainment.

The Junior Cup for Best Sheep (under-18 category) went to Freya Robertson for the third year running, while the Lord Trent Cup for Champion Cross Breed was won by Angie John Cameron with Chloe Cameron taking reserve champion. Angie John also took home Chrissie’s Cup for Champion Cheviot, and the Sanna Cup for Rare Breed Champion once again went to Katie Cameron. Judging was carried out by Grant Macpherson of Connel.

The art, craft and produce sections saw a wealth of talent from both adults and children. Judges Colin Nicholson (Mingary Castle – produce) and Anna Macdonald (crafts and gardening) faced tough decisions due to the quality and variety of entries.

In the heavy events, James Campbell of Tobermory hung on to the Championship Cup by one point, with Martin Munsie of Skye putting up a serious challenge. In the local category, Roar Paulsen retained the Fergie MacDonald Cup.

In the women’s heavy events Sarah Cameron took the An Laimrig Quaich from Laura Glasgow, while Alexander Buchanan took the Selkirk Cup for the Junior

Boys category. The under-12s category was very popular this year, with Donnie Fisher and Katie Macdonald taking first places in their respective events.

The children’s races were as lively and well-attended as ever. The GM MacMillan Cup for most overall points awarded to Hector Quinn from Mull, with Ailsa O’Donnell and Pheobe Wells joint first for the girls. Ryan Perry claimed the boys Junior Hill Race Cup, with Freya Robertson finishing first for the girls. In the adult men’s hill race, Caleb Nonhebel won the Glenborrodale Cup for the second year running and Helena Lopez won for the women. The crowd-favourite barrel race, was won by Stuart Maclachlan for the third year running, taking home the Jordan Maclachlan Cup.

Entertainment throughout the day was top-notch. Local pipers Richard Johnosn and Colin MacAlpine provided afternoon entertainment with two fabulous young bands, Sealladh from Acharacle and Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd from Plockton.