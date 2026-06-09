The walk, which is 380 kilometres long and involves 12,000 meters of ascent, took Simon 16 days to complete. Beginning at Fort William, the route crosses the remote West Highlands, Wester Ross and Sutherland, taking in wild, rocky and boggy Knoydart, Torridon and Assynt, before finishing at Cape Wrath lighthouse.

Speaking from Cape Wrath lighthouse, Simon said the journey had been very challenging, with rain and fog adding to the obstacles of river and bog crossings, but it had been a huge motivation to know that his two charities were getting support, and he was rewarded by some perfect views.

Carrying everything he needed on his back, Simon had two nights in bothies and two nights at campsites, wild camping on all the other nights. He survived on dehydrated meals, filtering water from streams to drink and cook with, and washing in rivers.