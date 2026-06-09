Simon Sloan walked the Cape Wrath Trail to raise money for Arran’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and Arran’s Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society.
The walk, which is 380 kilometres long and involves 12,000 meters of ascent, took Simon 16 days to complete. Beginning at Fort William, the route crosses the remote West Highlands, Wester Ross and Sutherland, taking in wild, rocky and boggy Knoydart, Torridon and Assynt, before finishing at Cape Wrath lighthouse.
Speaking from Cape Wrath lighthouse, Simon said the journey had been very challenging, with rain and fog adding to the obstacles of river and bog crossings, but it had been a huge motivation to know that his two charities were getting support, and he was rewarded by some perfect views.
Carrying everything he needed on his back, Simon had two nights in bothies and two nights at campsites, wild camping on all the other nights. He survived on dehydrated meals, filtering water from streams to drink and cook with, and washing in rivers.
Along the way he met many people, some walking and running the Cape Wrath Trail and others out exploring. He said: “It was really great to see that everyone is really walking their own trail. There’s no set route, camp spots or time limit.”
The most difficult day came early in the walk, when Simon encountered pathless bogs, pouring rain and a very long 35km walk on the second day. “I got a real taste of what the Cape Wrath Trail can offer”, said Simon, “It was a hit to morale, and physically demanding, but the next day I got up and carried on.”
In contrast, day three was his favourite: “After such a bad day before, the sun tried to shine. I walked through some of the most amazing landscapes ever in the Knoydart area. I camped by a river, surrounded by towering mountains. No phone signal, and a two day walk to any real civilisation.”
Caring for his feet proved a challenge during the journey, with constantly wet conditions underfoot for the first week, as did the bogs. He added: “There were quite a few near misses in bogs and a couple of falls. My bog navigation has definitely improved. I always had a good laugh at my foot prints left after a slide, hoping someone else would find them funny.”
Thanking everyone who had donated to his two charities, Simon summed up the experience: “The Cape Wrath Trail has giving me a chance to see some amazing, remote locations along the west coast of Scotland. I really want to revisit some, giving myself more time to explore.
“It was a brilliant adventure, and will take me many weeks to truly unpack the experience.”
Supporters can still donate via Simon’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/team/simonwalkscapewrath
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