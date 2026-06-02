Oban and Fort William are preparing for a Celtic music powerhouse as Skipinnish take their new line on tour this winter.
The premiere concerts of the festive season are expected to be in high demand, with tickets for the band’s gig at Fort William’s Nevis Centre on Thursday December 3 and Oban’s Corran Halls on Friday December 11 already on sale.
The gigs will see the band heading back to its roots with co-founders Andrew Stevenson of Lochaber and Tiree’s Angus MacPhail taking the band north to play in front of a home crowd.
Skipinnish started as a small ceilidh band 27 years ago. They have grown their fan base since and now perform as a multi-artist, multi instrument line up performing in front of thousands at the likes of Edinburgh Castle and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.
The winter tour has been announced at the end of the band’s hugely successful 14 venue British tour through May which saw venues from Aberdeen to Cornwall filled with fans eager to hear their favourite tracks live and experience the band’s refreshed line up.
Earlier this year, Skipinnish announced a strong ensemble of singers and musicians from across Scotland bringing together existing and former artists as well as some brand new faces.
These include singers James Stewart, from North Uist, Mischa MacPherson from Lewis and long-time Skipinnish collaborator, Rachel Walker who also lives in Lochaber.
The new line-up has been well received throughout the current tour by fans who have delighted in hearing their Skipinnish favourites such as ’The Island’, ’Alive’, ’Last of the Hunters’, and their biggest hit, ’Walking on the Waves’, as well as newer additions to the repertoire such as ’The Lifeboat’ and ’Eagle’s Wing’.
Andrew Stevenson, who lives and works in Lochaber, said: “We’re looking forward to going back to where we started 27 years ago and performing for those who supported the band in the early days.
"It’ll be great to perform in Fort William and Oban as part of our winter tour, bringing the Skipinnish sound to the West Highlands and entertaining fans.
“We can guarantee a great night for our audience, helping people to get into the festive spirit with many of our fans’ favourite music.”
Angus MacPhail added: “These West Highland gigs will round off what is shaping up to be a great year for the band after changes to our line up while we remain true to what our fans expect when attending one of our events.
"These changes have been well received by those who have been attending our gigs with a huge amount of warmth and support shown to the band and our music at every venue.”
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