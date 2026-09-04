Lean To Coffee on the Isle of Skye was formed in 2021 as a coffee shop on a family-owned croft a few miles north of the Skye bridge.

The business operates from two converted shipping containers and showcases independent coffee roasters from across Scotland. Its range of sweet and savoury baked goods is where possible made from locally sourced or organic ingredients.

Since starting up, Lean To Coffee has grown into a valuable local employer and economic contributor. The 2025 summer season was its busiest season so far, during which it employed eight people, including the two founding directors.

This stretched its capacity however, leading to the founding directors signing a lease for one of HIE’s new business units at Broadford Business Park. This will be used as a year-round commercial bakery and enable the company to expand its opening times from five to seven days a week.

The new unit gives Lean To Coffee the space to deliver on their ambitious growth plans to develop new baked goods and creating products for wholesale and retail. The HIE funding is contributing to the costs of equipment and fit-out of the new unit.

HIE development manager Anna Campbell said: “Food and drink and tourism are key sectors for Skye. After starting up during a very difficult time Lean To Coffee quickly became a valuable part of the area’s tourism offering, as well as an employer and contributor to the local economy.

“This latest expansion will enable the company to meet growing demand, increase business turnover and strengthen its resilience. The project has created four skilled bakery jobs in Broadford. I’m very pleased we’ve been able to provide support and look forward to seeing the new bakery taking shape.”

Owner and director of Lean To Coffee Lorenz Geng added: “We feel incredibly lucky to have gained support from HIE through our journey of building Lean To into the business it is today, their support has allowed us to expand our bakery offerings which is being greatly enjoyed by tourists and locals alike.”