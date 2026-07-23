Following a strong field of nominations, Ciara Turnbull and Brenna Young each received £600 in recognition of their commitment, creativity and dedication during their time at UHI.

After four years of study, Ciara Turnbull has been named EDP Renewables Student of the Year for the Portree campus.

Ciara progressed from NC to HND Contemporary Art Practice, demonstrating dedication, creativity and perseverance throughout her studies.

Her commitment to developing her artistic practice and making the most of every opportunity has been evident from the beginning.