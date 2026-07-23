Students studying at UHI North, West and Hebrides on the Isle of Skye have been awarded cash prizes from EDP Renewables.
Following a strong field of nominations, Ciara Turnbull and Brenna Young each received £600 in recognition of their commitment, creativity and dedication during their time at UHI.
After four years of study, Ciara Turnbull has been named EDP Renewables Student of the Year for the Portree campus.
Ciara progressed from NC to HND Contemporary Art Practice, demonstrating
Her commitment to developing her artistic practice and making the most of every opportunity has been evident from the beginning.
After receiving her award Ciara said: "After four years of studying in Portree I have not only learnt a lot about my practice as an artist but also developed and progressed much myself.
"I have achieved many things I never would have thought myself capable of at the start of my course.
"Receiving this award has helped me recognise how far I have come, as well as provide confidence as I continue to make art and begin my practice as a professional artist."
Ciara received her award cheque from Engagement Lead Maggie MacDonald and Creative Arts Lecturer Claire Flynn.
Brenna Young, a full-time HNC Photography student during the 2025/26 academic year, has been named EDP Renewables Student of the Year for the Broadford campus.
From the outset, Brenna impressed staff and fellow students with her enthusiasm, curiosity and commitment.
During the programme’s first collaborative residential at Eilean Bàn Trust beneath the Skye Bridge, her passion for photography and positive approach to learning quickly became apparent.
Throughout the year, Brenna consistently embraced challenges, asked thoughtful questions, sought support when needed, and worked independently to develop and refine her photographic practice.
Her quiet determination and resilience have been evident across an intensive programme of research projects and practical assignments.
In presenting the award, Programme Leader Janet Ruth Davies said: "We often celebrate students who have overcome adversity or exceptionally difficult circumstances.
"Equally important is recognising the quiet persistence it takes to remain committed, embrace challenges and continue showing up when the work becomes demanding. Brenna has consistently demonstrated
For more details of all the courses that can be studied at UHI North, West and Hebrides visit: www.uhi.ac.uk/en/courses/.
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