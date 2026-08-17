Ardrishaig’s reputation as a “small town with a big heart” was personified over the weekend as hundreds lined the streets for the annual gala day celebrations.
As bursts of sunshine and ominous-looking clouds covered the Mid Argyll town on August 15, crowds gathered dressed in their finest Wild West-themed costumes to take in a roaring parade and celebrate as a community.
Ardrishaig Gala Day Committee chair Paula Cameron praised the “huge” parade and “fantastic turnout”, alongside vice-chair Myrin McCuaig.
Paula added: “It’s worth it. It’s totally worth it, though, when you see the street like this.
“We rely on the community and their support to be able to fund it, to have it as big as this.
“It’s a lovely feel to it, lovely community effort, Ardrishaig is a small town with a big heart.”
Paula, Myrin and the rest of the organising group started plans for the day back in October, with the vice-chair outlining the immense effort it takes to put on the display each year.
Beginning with a procession down Chalmers Street at 1.30pm, the Loch Fyne Pipe Band led a convoy of cars down the A83, with the 2026 Royal Family waving to onlookers as they passed by.
Following closely behind the royal car, driven by local champion Aggie Dennis, was a collection of floats featuring community groups such as the Lochside Support Centre, Riverside Rascals nursery group, and a fleet of truck drivers and motorcyclists.
As the parade concluded, attendees gathered to watch as last year’s Gala Day Queen Lizzie Maclean crowned the 2026 Royal Family, with Tasha Scott, Tony Hurska and Lydia Parker being anointed as the Queen, Prince and Princess respectively.
Councillor Jan Brown ran the ceremony, as well as announcing the result of the best float and the all-important result of the over-30s versus under-30s football match, which took place in the morning.
The Lochside Day Support Centre, which supports adults with additional needs, won the prize for the best display, with centre attendees Flora Currie and Iain Dettmer coming to collect the trophy from the Royal Family.
A resounding 3-1 victory for the over-30s saw their team come and collect the trophy, with special thanks going to Donald and Tyler Boness for organising the clash.
Speaking to the Advertiser after the presentation ceremony, Councillor Brown praised all those connected with the event for such a “great day”.
She added: “The gala committee have worked their socks off this year, as they always do, but particularly this year.
“It’s really a community feel to it as everybody knows everybody.
“The people I see who were here as children are now here with their kids and their grandkids, that is what it is all about.”
Attendees spent the remaining hours of the day listening to music and performances on the main stage, while taking in all the stalls showcasing an array of local businesses.
A sold-out Western-themed dance followed in Ardrishaig’s Main Hall, with resident DJ Colin Phillips and main act Boots and Beats keeping attendees dancing late into the night.
The organising committee will now take a much-needed break before turning their attention to next year.
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