As bursts of sunshine and ominous-looking clouds covered the Mid Argyll town on August 15, crowds gathered dressed in their finest Wild West-themed costumes to take in a roaring parade and celebrate as a community.

Ardrishaig Gala Day Committee chair Paula Cameron praised the “huge” parade and “fantastic turnout”, alongside vice-chair Myrin McCuaig.

Paula added: “It’s worth it. It’s totally worth it, though, when you see the street like this.

“We rely on the community and their support to be able to fund it, to have it as big as this.

“It’s a lovely feel to it, lovely community effort, Ardrishaig is a small town with a big heart.”