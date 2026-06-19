Snowdrop Argyll on Campbell Street has become the beating heart of the community, providing a warm welcome to people from all walks of life.

It is in the process of officially changing the name, to reflect the evolving nature of the services.

The festivities kicked off on Monday with birthday cake and a celebratory lunch.

And today (Friday June 19) at 1pm the party continues as a singalong session with Kate Morrison and her keyboard gets underway.

Every day in June online posts of a gift being opened are being shared on social media. Karen McCurry, centre manager, said: “Each gift is a symbol of our values, beliefs and activities.”

Visitors this week were being offered birthday cake and 140 gift bags further emphasising the values that have been created.