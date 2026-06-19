A month of celebration is underway at Snowdrop Argyll as the Lochgilphead venue, formerly known as the MS Centre, marks its 30th anniversary.
Snowdrop Argyll on Campbell Street has become the beating heart of the community, providing a warm welcome to people from all walks of life.
It is in the process of officially changing the name, to reflect the evolving nature of the services.
The festivities kicked off on Monday with birthday cake and a celebratory lunch.
And today (Friday June 19) at 1pm the party continues as a singalong session with Kate Morrison and her keyboard gets underway.
Every day in June online posts of a gift being opened are being shared on social media. Karen McCurry, centre manager, said: “Each gift is a symbol of our values, beliefs and activities.”
Visitors this week were being offered birthday cake and 140 gift bags further emphasising the values that have been created.
Each small bag contains:
Hope - seeds for rediscovering purpose, possibility, joy and meaning;
Compassion – a heart stone, leading with kindness and humanity;
Connection – wool, people need people. We are woven together;
Dignity – a mirror, seeing the whole person, honouring their worth;
Creativity – crayons, expression heals. Imagination opens its doors;
Belonging – a tea bag, a sense of community. A place to be, just as you are.
These are described by Karen as “small gifts with big impact, shared humanity”.
Monday’s lunch was provided by Lochgilphead Co-op and organised by Kate Skinner, community engagement worker.
The centre runs a vast range of self-management workshops helping people with long term conditions to keep themselves well. There are also gentle exercise groups, yoga, Tai Chi and so much more.
Activities include the Camerados Public Living Rooms, craft and creative sessions, quilting, knitting and crochet groups, Men’s Pie and Pint meet-ups, and Connecting Aloud singing sessions open to all.
Outreach community connections include facilitating the Kintyre Parkinson’s group and the Gather Group in Tarbert, helping extend support, games and self management activities and social connection across the wider community.
Karen said: “Some people come for support to manage their physical or mental health and well-being; some people come for connection, to avoid isolation and loneliness.
“Some people are going through a tough time. People coming together is the best way to support the community, creating the space for connections to help friendships and relationships to grow.
“It is not about identifying people by their diagnosis or life circumstances. We never call someone a service user or client. They are all centre users.”
The centre has always been community-funded, relying on the local people who built it for the local community, who have supported it over the years, keeping it growing and developing.
Karen added: “This place can’t be everything to everybody. What the community needs is to create more spaces for more people to come together.”
From its small base in Lochgilphead, the community-led charity reaches out across Mid Argyll, Kintyre, Islay and Jura, supporting people living in communities where distance, isolation and limited access to services can sometimes make life harder.
Through the Snowdrop Argyll community hub and outreach services, people living with long term health conditions, mental health challenges, loneliness and isolation are supported.
It is all about bringing people together through connection, creativity, support and community.
The centre is also used as a regular meeting place for Lochgilphead Community Council, The Visual Impairment Group, local fly-fishing club, camera club and many more.
1992 The local community identified the need to support people affected by Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and fundraising and plans began.
1996 Multiple Sclerosis Centre was officially opened by our community for local people primarily living with MS and neurological conditions.
2009 Recognised nationally through the GSK Impact Awards and the Queens Award for Volunteers.
2012 Recognised by The Alliance as the Self Management Project of the Year
2013 Substantial funding received from The Alliance to create rural outreach to people in their own homes across the remote rural areas of Mid Argyll, Kintyre, Islay and Jura who faced various barriers to coming to us.
2018 Centre manager, Karen McCurry is awarded a BEM for services to health and charity.
2020 Covid Pandemic - Development of blended online/offline support and digital inclusion.
2021 Invited to join the Mental Health Foundation/ The Alliance Living Well: Emotional Support Matters Partnership Programme as one of the eight Scottish delivery partners supported to deliver tailored, practical mental health support.
2022 Wellbeing Project developed through funding from The Alliance and Mental Health Foundation
2024 Wellbeing Worker, Laurene Cameron, is highly commended for services to older people by Age Scotland.
2025 Super Snowdrops led by Laurene Cameron win Age Scotland’s Take 5 to Age Well Journal of the Year.
2026 Snowdrop Argyll in its 30th year is a vibrant community wellbeing hub rooted in its core values.
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