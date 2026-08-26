Chinook ZD576 crashed on the Mull of Kintyre in 1994, killing all 29 people on board. The RAF later found the two pilots, Flight Lieutenants Jonathan Tapper and Rick Cook, guilty of gross negligence.

Author Jamie Jauncey, whose father, Lord Jauncey of Tullichettle, led the parliamentary inquiry, said evidence subsequently uncovered about serious airworthiness concerns surrounding the Chinook Mark 2 would have fundamentally changed the committee’s examination of the tragedy.

Jamie Jauncey has spoken publicly about his father’s work on the Chinook inquiry. Photograph: Chinook Justice Campaign.

Jamie Jauncey has spoken publicly about his father’s work on the Chinook inquiry. Photograph: Chinook Justice Campaign.

That conclusion was overturned in 2011, following a review led by Lord Philip. Lord Jauncey had died four years earlier.

Mr Jauncey, who lives near Dunkeld in Perthshire, has now spoken publicly about his father’s work on the inquiry. He said Lord Jauncey had taken the responsibility placed on the committee extremely seriously.

“I remember coming home one day in around 2000 and finding my father sitting at his desk, deeply absorbed in studying a model of a Chinook helicopter engine,” he said.

“He was about 75 at the time, but this was how seriously he took the responsibility placed upon him. He was determined to understand the evidence and conduct the committee’s work scrupulously.”

Mr Jauncey said his father had been deeply concerned that the reputations of the two dead pilots had been damaged when, in his view, the evidence did not justify the finding against them.

He said the committee had not known about information which later emerged concerning concerns raised at Boscombe Down, the military aircraft test and evaluation site.