The son of the Scottish judge who chaired a House of Lords inquiry into the Mull of Kintyre Chinook crash has said his father would be “horrified” that bereaved families are still seeking answers more than 30 years after the crash.
Author Jamie Jauncey, whose father, Lord Jauncey of Tullichettle, led the parliamentary inquiry, said evidence subsequently uncovered about serious airworthiness concerns surrounding the Chinook Mark 2 would have fundamentally changed the committee’s examination of the tragedy.
Chinook ZD576 crashed on the Mull of Kintyre in 1994, killing all 29 people on board. The RAF later found the two pilots, Flight Lieutenants Jonathan Tapper and Rick Cook, guilty of gross negligence.
That conclusion was overturned in 2011, following a review led by Lord Philip. Lord Jauncey had died four years earlier.
Mr Jauncey, who lives near Dunkeld in Perthshire, has now spoken publicly about his father’s work on the inquiry. He said Lord Jauncey had taken the responsibility placed on the committee extremely seriously.
“I remember coming home one day in around 2000 and finding my father sitting at his desk, deeply absorbed in studying a model of a Chinook helicopter engine,” he said.
“He was about 75 at the time, but this was how seriously he took the responsibility placed upon him. He was determined to understand the evidence and conduct the committee’s work scrupulously.”
Mr Jauncey said his father had been deeply concerned that the reputations of the two dead pilots had been damaged when, in his view, the evidence did not justify the finding against them.
He said the committee had not known about information which later emerged concerning concerns raised at Boscombe Down, the military aircraft test and evaluation site.
Mr Jauncey said: “I am quite certain that had the committee had that evidence before it, it would have approached its work in a completely different way.
“And I believe my father, were he alive today, would be horrified that the Ministry of Defence is continuing, more than 30 years after the event, to deny the families of the crash victims the truth.”
His intervention comes as the Chinook Justice Campaign calls on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to meet bereaved families and order a fresh review of the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The campaign, supported by former Defence Secretary Sir Liam Fox, wants any review to be independent of the Ministry of Defence and given access to relevant documents held across government.
Chris Cook, whose brother Rick was one of the pilots, said Mr Jauncey’s comments were significant for the families.
“Lord Jauncey and his committee looked extremely closely at the evidence they were actually given and concluded that Rick and Jon should never have been blamed,” he said.
“We now know there was important evidence about airworthiness which they did not have before them.
“It is difficult to imagine anything demonstrating more clearly why this case needs to be looked at again.”
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