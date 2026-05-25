Members of Southend SWI celebrated a successful year at their end-of-year annual general meeting (AGM) after achieving prize-winning success at the Argyll Federation show in Ardrishaig.
The meeting, held at The Putt Stop, also featured an informative talk from husband-and-wife team Haydn and Tracy Chambers of Mull of Kintyre Sea Adventures.
Haydn, owner and skipper of the Sarah Bee, has more than 10 years’ experience skippering commercial rigid inflatable boats and more than 30 years’ experience operating fast boats.
The couple spoke about the range of excursions available and shared impressive photographs of local wildlife seen in its natural habitat. Members thoroughly enjoyed hearing about the trips on offer.
An item in amigurumi: Margaret McFarlane – silver.
One temari ball: Alyson Wardrop – gold; Margaret McFarlane – silver.
Three fruit scones: Inez Ronald – gold; Moyra Jane Paterson – silver; Fiona Rowland – red; Kathleen Martin – red; Margaret Bakes – green.
During the group’s AGM, voting took place for the election of a new committee, with Lorna Bell, Inez Ronald and Denise Fawcett elected to replace retiring members Jean Ives, Mairi McBrayne and Mary Cameron.
President Lynn Sloss welcomed the new committee members and thanked the retiring members for all their hard work and support. She also congratulated members on their success at the federation show.
The Mrs M Smith Trophy for most points gained at the winter meetings was presented to Lynn Sloss, with Margaret Bakes in second place and Moyra Jane Paterson and Fiona Rowland sharing third place.
Lynn Sloss also won the Mrs M Smith Trophy for most points at the federation show.
Members also thanked Moyra Jane, Eve and staff at The Putt Stop for providing an excellent meal, adding that “an enjoyable evening was had by all”.
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