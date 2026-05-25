The meeting, held at The Putt Stop, also featured an informative talk from husband-and-wife team Haydn and Tracy Chambers of Mull of Kintyre Sea Adventures.

Haydn, owner and skipper of the Sarah Bee, has more than 10 years’ experience skippering commercial rigid inflatable boats and more than 30 years’ experience operating fast boats.

The couple spoke about the range of excursions available and shared impressive photographs of local wildlife seen in its natural habitat. Members thoroughly enjoyed hearing about the trips on offer.