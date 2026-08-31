Galeón Andalucía docked in Tobermory last week as part of its big European Tour.
The ship, an exact replica of a 17th century Spanish Galleon, is a floating museum built out of authentic timber and featuring the same facilities which the Spanish navy would have used during its global conquests in the Americas and Asia.
Anadlucía was modelled after the leading ships in the trade and cultural routes of the Carrera de Indias (Fleet of Indies).
She was welcomed into the colourful backdrop of Tobermory by Tobermory Harbour Association, where former chairman Brian Swinbanks MBE and current chairman John MacDonald handed over a Tobermory coat of arms to the crew, kindly donated by THA and Mull Museum.
The last minute stop on Mull follows the ship’s stops in Oban and Ayr, during which she was open for tours.
The replica of this galleon is a 500-ton vessel, measuring 49 meters in length and 10 meters in beam. It has four masts and nearly 1,000 square meters of sail area across six sails. Its average speed is seven knots.
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