Property damage on Gigha

Between Tuesday June 16 and Tuesday July 14 creel pots and a shed have been damaged on the Isle of Gigha.

The shed is located near to the beach at Ceann an t-Sailein.



Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0322585/26.

Property damage in Campbeltown

At about 2am on Wednesday July 22 the front door of a flat in Albyn Avenue was damaged.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0323493/26.

Property damage in Campbeltown

Between 5.07pm on Wednesday July 22 and 6.50pm on Thursday July 23 the front window of the Coorie Doon on Main Street Campbeltown has been damaged.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0325061/26.