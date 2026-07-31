A spate of property damage has been keeping Kintyre police busy this week.
Property damage on Gigha
Between Tuesday June 16 and Tuesday July 14 creel pots and a shed have been damaged on the Isle of Gigha.
The shed is located near to the beach at Ceann an t-Sailein.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0322585/26.
Property damage in Campbeltown
At about 2am on Wednesday July 22 the front door of a flat in Albyn Avenue was damaged.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0323493/26.
Property damage in Campbeltown
Between 5.07pm on Wednesday July 22 and 6.50pm on Thursday July 23 the front window of the Coorie Doon on Main Street Campbeltown has been damaged.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0325061/26.
Threatening and Abusive Behaviour
During the early hours of Monday July 27 a 40 year old female was arrested at an address in Campbeltown for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour.
The female has been kept in custody to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court after she acted in a Threatening and Abusive manner towards hospital staff and was found to be in breach of a bail curfew.
Driving under the influence
On the afternoon of Monday 27 th July a 51 year old male driver was arrested on Islay after failing the roadside breath test. The male was conveyed to Bowmore Police Station where he was cautioned and charged. The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court at a later date.
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