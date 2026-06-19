In line with a national strategy to reduce speed limits on roads, North Ayrshire Council and Transport Scotland’s major rollout of speed reduction measures have been rolled out across the island.
Both signage and road markings, lowering the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph, have been installed at 129 locations in residential areas and urban portions of villages, including Brodick, Lamlash, Whiting Bay, Pirnmill, Catacol, Shiskine, Sannox, Lochranza, Kilmory, Kildonan, Blackwaterfoot and Corrie.
The North Ayrshire Council (Various Roads, Arran) (Temporary 20mph Speed Limit) Order 2026 is valid for 18 months - the maximum permitted duration for Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders – and will only be made permanent after being monitored, and after receiving public feedback.
According to the "Twenty’s Plenty" campaign advocating for 20mph to be the default speed limit on residential and urban streets in Scotland, Wales and England, the 20mph schemes can lead to a 25 per cent reduction in road casualties in built-up areas.
Opinions on the reduction, which can add significant delay to buses, delivery drivers and those who travel extensively on Arran’s roads, are divided, with many describing it as “government overreach that will have little benefit and all of the disadvantages”, especially in rural areas like Arran.
Others feel that the measures, if they can save lives, are worthwhile and outweigh the negatives, while all agree that the 20mph speed limits around schools are appropriate.
In Wales, where a default 20mph speed limit was introduced in September 2023 on "restricted roads" (roads with streetlights, typically in built-up and residential areas), Transport for Wales data showed that casualties on 20mph and 30mph roads dropped by over 26 per cent, and recorded collisions fell by up to 26 per cent.
However, the policy sparked a massive public backlash due to its controversial blanket approach, leading to some local councils reversing the limit back to 30mph on select roads.
According to Scotland’s National 20mph Strategy, which includes the slogan, “Slower today for a safer tomorrow” the key reasons for lowering the speed limit are: a reduction in the severity of and total number of road collisions; creating safer spaces for all road users; to encouraging a change in the way people travel for shorter, everyday journeys to promote healthier lifestyles and; to improve communities by lowering speeds in the places people live.
Anti-20mph campaigns and opposition movements argue that blanket speed reductions increase journey times, inconvenience drivers, increase pollution due to vehicles running for longer, cause vehicle congestion, and penalize motorists as part of a “green anti-car” agenda.
The 20mph speed limits are enforceable by Police Scotland, but only on stretches of road where the new signs and road markings are fully installed and visible. Police Scotland’s 20mph enforcement policy - in line with Scottish Government guidance - is that they will not routinely enforce such limits unless it is absolutely necessary and in the interest of casualty reduction. This excludes the enforcement of 20 mph speed limits outside schools.
Further information about the temporary 20mph speed limit policy can be found at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/documents/temporary-20mph-speed-limit-arran and an interactive map that shows which Arran roads are part of the changes can be found at north-ayrshire.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/basic/index.html?appid=318c3f3d23624053b2494af529f84150
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.