Both signage and road markings, lowering the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph, have been installed at 129 locations in residential areas and urban portions of villages, including Brodick, Lamlash, Whiting Bay, Pirnmill, Catacol, Shiskine, Sannox, Lochranza, Kilmory, Kildonan, Blackwaterfoot and Corrie.

The North Ayrshire Council (Various Roads, Arran) (Temporary 20mph Speed Limit) Order 2026 is valid for 18 months - the maximum permitted duration for Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders – and will only be made permanent after being monitored, and after receiving public feedback.

According to the "Twenty’s Plenty" campaign advocating for 20mph to be the default speed limit on residential and urban streets in Scotland, Wales and England, the 20mph schemes can lead to a 25 per cent reduction in road casualties in built-up areas.

Opinions on the reduction, which can add significant delay to buses, delivery drivers and those who travel extensively on Arran’s roads, are divided, with many describing it as “government overreach that will have little benefit and all of the disadvantages”, especially in rural areas like Arran.

Others feel that the measures, if they can save lives, are worthwhile and outweigh the negatives, while all agree that the 20mph speed limits around schools are appropriate.