The In-line Roller Hockey club is a relatively new addition to the scene in Oban.

Started just six months ago by coach Tim Pfeifer, the club hosts sessions from 3-4pm every Saturday at Atlantis Leisure Centre.

Tim started the club for his daughter. She wanted to play ice hockey, but with no rink nearby, Tim decided it was best to start his own club to give her the chance.

He said: "I’m a big fan of hockey and she wanted to play, but obviously there’s no ice rink here, the nearest is two hours away. So I Googled about clubs around here and thought roller hockey seems like a good idea."

But what is roller hockey? Tim explained: "In-line roller hockey is very similar to ice hockey. There’s a couple of small differences, basically the same idea but with the advantage that you don’t need a really expensive ice field.

"It’s faster than ice-hockey because there’s no offside rule.

"The puck is very different to a ball in the way it behaves, so the combination of learning how to manipulate the puck and roller skate at the same time, stopping, turning, going backwards, it’s the hardest part but the most fun part as well.

"If you have played shinty before it’s really easy to learn the hockey part."