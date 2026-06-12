For the second episode of the Oban Times’ Spotlight On series reporter Owen Wild visits the Oban In-line Roller Hockey Club to try his hand at one of the most technical sports the town has to offer.
The In-line Roller Hockey club is a relatively new addition to the scene in Oban.
Started just six months ago by coach Tim Pfeifer, the club hosts sessions from 3-4pm every Saturday at Atlantis Leisure Centre.
Tim started the club for his daughter. She wanted to play ice hockey, but with no rink nearby, Tim decided it was best to start his own club to give her the chance.
He said: "I’m a big fan of hockey and she wanted to play, but obviously there’s no ice rink here, the nearest is two hours away. So I Googled about clubs around here and thought roller hockey seems like a good idea."
But what is roller hockey? Tim explained: "In-line roller hockey is very similar to ice hockey. There’s a couple of small differences, basically the same idea but with the advantage that you don’t need a really expensive ice field.
"It’s faster than ice-hockey because there’s no offside rule.
"The puck is very different to a ball in the way it behaves, so the combination of learning how to manipulate the puck and roller skate at the same time, stopping, turning, going backwards, it’s the hardest part but the most fun part as well.
"If you have played shinty before it’s really easy to learn the hockey part."
The club has more than 30 members of all ages and skill levels. And they all have one thing in common: they can actually skate.
I have terrible balance and a poor centre of gravity. Therefore putting me on rollerskates was like building a skyscraper out of matches; I was always coming down.
For context, I have not skated since I was ten. I outgrew the pair of rollerblades I had asked my parents for a year prior, and never tried to skate again. Probably to their joy, as I fell a lot, which as you will see has not changed in the slightest.
As a child I was skating on the soft ground of the Salen playpark; a very different experience to the main hall at Atlantis Leisure. With a hard varnished floor, falling can hurt.
Which is why the very first thing coach Tim taught me to do after I pulled on the rollerblades for the first time in over a decade, was fall properly.
Watch my experience below.
Tim explained: "If you feel you’re falling, always try to fall forward on your elbows and knees. Keep your knees bent and your body slightly forward, you don’t want to lose balance and fall backwards."
I wasn’t very good at falling forward. Out of four wipe outs, I managed to do it properly only once. And yes, it hurt quite a lot.
But my failure does not spell disaster for any budding skaters. Two other new members with limited experience joined the week after me, and skated without much difficulty.
Just like me Tim himself learned how to skate as a child but went years without pulling on a pair. He only started skating again when he began the club, and now he glides around like it is second nature.
"You pick it up really quickly again," he said, "you may not do pirouettes but you’re getting forward."
Once you do grasp the basics of falling though, you can move onto gliding and then handling the stick.
I found this part to be much easier. Tim explained how to manipulate the puck by rotating the stick over it, how to generate power by bending it into the floor and using your hips and waist to assist.
Shooting is also fairly simple for anyone with experience in shinty or regular hockey, the only problem is generating power without being able to balance is very difficult.
Tim said: "90 per cent of the difficulty is in the skating, not the hockey itself. You could be the best hockey player on the court, but if your opponent can get to the puck first and skate circles around you that means nothing."
Watching the club members play was amazing, the control they have over themselves and the puck is commendable, and the action is so fast paced.
Still in its infancy, the club does not yet enter competitions, but plans to join the British in-line hockey association league next year in multiple age groups.
For anyone who can skate already, you should absolutely give roller hockey a try.
The first session is free for anyone who wants to try and is open to all skills levels. Even if you cannot skate, Tim and the fellow members will be happy to teach you.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.