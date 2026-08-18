For the fourth episode of Spotlight On, Owen put on his game face for a day with board game club Rookhart Games.
Based out of Oban Youth Hostel on Corran Esplanade, for almost three years Rookhart Games has offered an accepting, fun third space for people from all walks of life to play board games, have a chat and be themselves.
The club meets once a month for a full day of board game action. From you classics like Scrabble to obscure games you have never heard of, attendees are spoiled for choice.
Co-founders Dee Rüdiger and James Baker are a duo with big dreams and altruistic intentions.
They want Rookhart to be a place where anyone is welcome. The club is open to all ages, alcohol free and does its utmost to be inclusive.
They will only run events in disability accessible spaces, they use a coloured flag system to help neurodivergent people who struggle with communication to communicate more easily, and even made that system accessible for the colorblind!
Dee said: "One thing I’m a big fan of promoting is the inner child. All of us has someone inside of us that really wants to go and have fun and you’re able to do that here."
"Basically what we’re trying to try and get people off their phones and engage more, bring back the family days of old where everyone is around the table having fun playing games.
"The games themselves offer so much, it’s not just the normal Monopoly and Scrabble, there’s so much more and we want to introduce people to all the amazing games that are out there."
With 100 games on their menu, plus extras on a display shelf at every session, there is a lot of choice. And between the two of them, James and Dee have acquired over 2000 games, almost all of which are second hand and sustainable.
James said: "One of the benefits of doing it in Oban is there’s tourists from all over. We people of all different languages sitting around a table together, all different ages all different life backgrounds really."
My day with Rookhart was plain and simple fun. With a variety of games including brain teasers like boggle, strategic card games like Bang! and simple fun with the maze tile game Tsuro, it was easy to relax and meet new people.
The environment Dee and James create is certainly welcoming, and one more people should try.
If you want to get a taste of what is on offer, and hear more from James and Dee, have a watch of the full video below.
The core mission of the initiative is combating isolation, something which Dee and James both struggled with before they established Rookhart.
It began as just a gathering of friends for regular board game sessions at Dee’s house, before the pair decided to expand into a monthly event for all of Oban, to share their love of board games with the wider community.
Dee continued: "Both of us have the same experience of not having that community feel, so I thought, okay I’ll create it instead.
"I was struggling with a lot of isolation and that’s kind of what brought Rookhart to be. Needing to get out more but without the usual restaurants or pubs."
"Some people do come to our events and they’re really not sure," said James, "I remember there are some families looking like they’re just doing it for their kids, and when I see them leave, they’ve found something that sparked their enjoyment."
Dee concluded: "We’ve had people who tell us this is the one thing they look forward to every month, and that’s really what we’re here for."
As for where the name Rookhart came from, James explained the clever word play and origin story, which all came from a raven skull trinket in Dee’s home.
"We thought of the name rook because it’s got that beautiful double meaning, ravens being quite synonymous with Scotland iconography and also it being a chess piece.
"And then the hart came by because of a personal thing in my life whenever there’s been a worry, I’ve always seen deer.
"Ravens are also an animal which protect intelligence and we have board games as an intelligence, then the hart, the deer is protecting, so it’s almost like protecting the intelligence of games."
One day, the duo want to secure their own venue and run sessions late into the night. For now, they hope to simply increase their reach, hosting satellite events on the islands and rural villages around Oban, and maybe increase to weekly sessions rather than monthly.
But for that, they need support. If you want to help out Rookhart, go along to one of their events and offer what you can, they would love to see you. Or, email them on info@rookhartgames.com.
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