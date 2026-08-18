Based out of Oban Youth Hostel on Corran Esplanade, for almost three years Rookhart Games has offered an accepting, fun third space for people from all walks of life to play board games, have a chat and be themselves.

The club meets once a month for a full day of board game action. From you classics like Scrabble to obscure games you have never heard of, attendees are spoiled for choice.

Co-founders Dee Rüdiger and James Baker are a duo with big dreams and altruistic intentions.

They want Rookhart to be a place where anyone is welcome. The club is open to all ages, alcohol free and does its utmost to be inclusive.

They will only run events in disability accessible spaces, they use a coloured flag system to help neurodivergent people who struggle with communication to communicate more easily, and even made that system accessible for the colorblind!

Dee said: "One thing I’m a big fan of promoting is the inner child. All of us has someone inside of us that really wants to go and have fun and you’re able to do that here."

"Basically what we’re trying to try and get people off their phones and engage more, bring back the family days of old where everyone is around the table having fun playing games.

"The games themselves offer so much, it’s not just the normal Monopoly and Scrabble, there’s so much more and we want to introduce people to all the amazing games that are out there."

With 100 games on their menu, plus extras on a display shelf at every session, there is a lot of choice. And between the two of them, James and Dee have acquired over 2000 games, almost all of which are second hand and sustainable.

James said: "One of the benefits of doing it in Oban is there’s tourists from all over. We people of all different languages sitting around a table together, all different ages all different life backgrounds really."