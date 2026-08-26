One of Scotland’s biggest free music festivals will turn the spotlight onto Tarbert next month with a three-day event featuring high-profile bands.
Chart-topping folk-rock group The Laurettes are among the headliners for this year’s Live at the Loch which is also being headlined by viral favourites Valtos and bagpipe-popstars The Rollin Drones.
“Live at the Loch is a free, independent and community-led festival, organised with the support of local volunteers, businesses and community partners,” the organisers said.
“Its aim is not only to bring great live music to Tarbert, but to showcase the village, Loch Fyne and the wider area to visitors from across Scotland and beyond.”
Running from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20, the festival has been dubbed, ‘Scotland’s most beautiful music festival’ and includes a vast array of national and local talent.
Throughout the three days the main stage will play host to Calum Campbell, DLU, Dàna, Clann an Drumma, Bruach, The Mad Ferret Band, Jazz House Party, Atlantic Reel, Done and Dusted, Deville, Mr DB, The Democrats, Elsa and Gary Duo, Proposal, Fling, The Coaltown Daisies, Scott MacDonald, Neil Anderson, Holly McAteer, Bob Asher and Wallace Mair.
The programme also celebrates the wealth of local talent, with the Loch Fyne Pipe Band, Forget Me Not Choir and Tarbert’s Got Talent winner all taking part.
There will be plenty beyond the main stage too, including open-stage sessions, a children’s music workshop and DJ sets from Jean Lawrie, Damien and Quantum Leap Black Sheep.
Alongside this musical feast will be a variety of family fun and catering options.
“With no tickets or advance booking required, visitors can simply turn up and enjoy the festival while exploring everything Tarbert has to offer,” the organisers added.
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