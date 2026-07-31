Located northwest of Campbeltown, the existing 18.7MW 22-turbine Tangy Wind Farm opened in 2003 but is now approaching the end of its operational life.

In 2019, SSE Renewables was granted consent by Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit to repower the existing site with a new 16 turbine wind farm as well as new associated energy infrastructure.

However, since that consent was granted, rising supply chain costs as well as the discontinuation by manufacturers of the original replacement turbine type mean the project can no longer be delivered as originally approved.