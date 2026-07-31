SSE has submitted an application to the Scottish Government to make changes to the existing consent for its Tangy Wind Farm Repower project.
Located northwest of Campbeltown, the existing 18.7MW 22-turbine Tangy Wind Farm opened in 2003 but is now approaching the end of its operational life.
In 2019, SSE Renewables was granted consent by Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit to repower the existing site with a new 16 turbine wind farm as well as new associated energy infrastructure.
However, since that consent was granted, rising supply chain costs as well as the discontinuation by manufacturers of the original replacement turbine type mean the project can no longer be delivered as originally approved.
As a result, SSE Renewables has now submitted proposals to vary the existing 2019 consent to allow for a new 96MW wind farm at the Tangy Repower site
This increased capacity would be achieved using new and more efficient turbines with tip heights of up to 200 metres, alongside some minor refinements to the site layout.
The application follows a comprehensive programme of local engagement which the Tangy Repower project team has undertaken with statutory stakeholders, community councils and local residents. This has included public exhibitions held in August 2025 and March 2026 across South Kintyre.
If approved for delivery the Tangy Wind Farm Repower project would play a crucial role in driving progress towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure homegrown energy system for Scotland and the UK.
Additionally, the project’s delivery would be expected to bring significant long-term economic, environmental and social value to Argyll and Bute during both construction and operation.
During the wind farm’s operational lifetime, i
Should the project be consented and delivered, SSE would establish a Community Benefit Fund with an annual value of up to £480,000 to be shared among local groups and projects.
This fund would build on the over £300,000 that SSE has already provided from the existing Tangy Wind Farm to community groups in the region over the past 23 years.
Final delivery would be subject to SSE securing planning consent for the wind farm as well as a separate consent for a new grid connection route, a commercial route to market, and a final investment decision.
Ian Stewart, Tangy Repower Project Manager at SSE Renewables, said: "We are grateful to the many members of the community who participated in our consultation process, and the feedback we received has helped shape this application."
Viewing of Planning Documents
The consent variation application documents can be viewed on the application website at or at www.energyconsents.scot/ (EC
The EIA report prepared in relation to the proposed varied development are also available for public inspection in person, free of charge, during normal office hours at:
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Location
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Opening Hours
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Address
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Argyll and Bute Council, Customer Service Point
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Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm
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1A Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, PA31 8RD
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Chair of West Kintyre
Community Council
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Viewing by appointment, please call Chair of West Kintyre Community Council on: 07506 833280
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Birchfield, Whitehouse, By Tarbert, PA29 6XS
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Campbeltown Library
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Tuesday from 9.30am – 4.30pm;
Wednesday & Thursday from
9.30am – 6.30pm; and
Friday and Saturday from 9.30am to 1.30pm
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Aqualibrium, Kinloch Road, Campbeltown, PA28 6EH
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Carradale Village Hall
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Monday - Friday 9am-5pm.
Viewings at weekends by arrangement on 07884470460
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Carradale, PA28 6QG
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