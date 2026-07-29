The team at Oban Community Carers has been left devastated as the business has been forced to close due to a severe staffing shortage.
The Glengallen Road business, which began caring for people in the town in 2017, has faced issues with recruitment since the end of the Covid pandemic.
Since 2023 it has "barely been getting by" with the few staff it was managing to hire but, in the last few months, a final recruitment drive has failed to generate any interest.
Therefore, the business will cease to exist on August 9, with nine jobs lost including full-time, part-time and management positions and all of its home care contracts will be passed back to Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).
Managers at the company have claimed there is a lack of support for local businesses from the HSCP, pointing to the continued growing presence of care agencies in the area.
At £17-£20 an hour, the agencies pay more than the HSCP pays its own staff or local providers like Oban Community Carers.
"We just can’t compete," a company representative said. "The HSCP haven’t helped us at all.
"Why do they provide so much for agency staff - housing, higher pay - but not for local people?
"They are supporting outsiders from the central belt and beyond at the cost of local jobs.
"If carers were getting paid what agency staff are getting, it would be so much easier to recruit locally."
Oban Community Carers (OCC) is the only independent local care provider to the town, recruiting local staff to help local people. Families of service users have contacted The Oban Times to praise the incredible personal care the company provides, saying how each member of staff really knows and cares about each patient.
One woman, whose brother has been under the care of OCC for three years, said: "They’re totally brilliant, the whole team from the top down are.
"The level of care and concern they show; they are there whenever they are needed, and I trust them completely.
"They know my brother inside and out, he’s devastated at the news."
But this level of care, getting to know each patient personally, "is not possible with agency staff", say service users, as these staff only work in the area for weeks to a few months at a time.
For the 13 service users of OCC, uncertainty surrounding who will care for them now has been looming for far too long.
OCC contacted the HSCP on Monday July 13 to make it aware of the company’s forthcoming closure, informing staff and service users shortly afterwards of the decision.
OCC said that after a week it had not received any word back on what would be done to fulfil its care contracts, however, the HSCP has said it had been in contact with OCC, and with service users last week.
Carers and patients have both called this wait "unacceptable".
The HSCP was asked what would happen to these service users from August 10 onwards, and if the HSCP should be putting more money into local care companies to support local jobs, rather than to agency staff based outside the region.
In response, a spokesperson said: "We are aware of the decision by Oban Community Carers to cease providing care at home services from August 9.
"The HSCP has been working closely with the provider to ensure that transitional arrangements are put in place so that those individuals who currently receive care from this provider will continue to receive care after August 9 through alternative arrangements.
"We appreciate that this may be an unsettling time for those individuals concerned and their families, and we will ensure that they are kept informed as arrangements to transfer their care are developed.
"A letter is being issued today [Friday July 24] to all affected clients setting out the care and support that will be put in place providing reassurance that continuity of care will be maintained throughout the transition."
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