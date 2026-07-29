The Glengallen Road business, which began caring for people in the town in 2017, has faced issues with recruitment since the end of the Covid pandemic.

Since 2023 it has "barely been getting by" with the few staff it was managing to hire but, in the last few months, a final recruitment drive has failed to generate any interest.

Therefore, the business will cease to exist on August 9, with nine jobs lost including full-time, part-time and management positions and all of its home care contracts will be passed back to Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).

Managers at the company have claimed there is a lack of support for local businesses from the HSCP, pointing to the continued growing presence of care agencies in the area.

At £17-£20 an hour, the agencies pay more than the HSCP pays its own staff or local providers like Oban Community Carers.

"We just can’t compete," a company representative said. "The HSCP haven’t helped us at all.

"Why do they provide so much for agency staff - housing, higher pay - but not for local people?

"They are supporting outsiders from the central belt and beyond at the cost of local jobs.



"If carers were getting paid what agency staff are getting, it would be so much easier to recruit locally."

Oban Community Carers (OCC) is the only independent local care provider to the town, recruiting local staff to help local people. Families of service users have contacted The Oban Times to praise the incredible personal care the company provides, saying how each member of staff really knows and cares about each patient.

One woman, whose brother has been under the care of OCC for three years, said: "They’re totally brilliant, the whole team from the top down are.

"The level of care and concern they show; they are there whenever they are needed, and I trust them completely.

"They know my brother inside and out, he’s devastated at the news."

But this level of care, getting to know each patient personally, "is not possible with agency staff", say service users, as these staff only work in the area for weeks to a few months at a time.

For the 13 service users of OCC, uncertainty surrounding who will care for them now has been looming for far too long.