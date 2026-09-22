The new play was created by John Harvey who has reimagined Voltaire’s original work for a modern audience. The play follows Candide as he is forced to challenge his world view after meeting with a series of misfortunes.

The work is produced by well-known and prolific Arran director Heather Gough and the cast, crew and Brodick Hall staff have been hard at work preparing the play, the set and the hall.

Brodick Hall’s proscenium arch has had a facelift and the lighting setup have been thoroughly overhauled ahead of the production.

Very much an ensemble piece, the play demands versatility and quick changes from the 13-strong cast, most of whom have more than two roles.

One crew member said: “Audiences can expect a quirky and imaginative re-telling of a classic story where darker themes are laced with humour.”

Heather said: “Support our local community production with some of your favourite Arran thespians and meet the two war-mongers, the one-buttocked woman, the short-sighted army, the volcano family and Professor Pangloss, Candide’s tutor, who, in spite of everything, believes in the best of all possible worlds.

“This is a show not to be missed.”

Doors open at Brodick Hall this week, Thursday September 24, Friday 25 and Saturday 25, at 7pm. Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.com/ or at the door.