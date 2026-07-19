The Mull and Iona Ranger Service is urging walkers to stay off the Tobermory Lighthouse path, which collapsed earlier this month.
The path is officially closed to the public after the landslips left a large section of the path too dangerous to walk on.
But regardless of the notices, many people have been seen risking the walk.
The ground in the collapsed section is unsettled and could cause injury, therefore, it should be avoided.
Mull ranger Jan Dunlop is reminding walkers that the closure is for their own safety, and asking them to respect it.
It is hoped that the path can be repaired within the next month, as a mini digger is being organised to come out and dig into the bank to the side of the path to reroute around the fallen away section.
Dunlop said: "We just have to take every day as it comes but hopefully it will be more stable as it will be on rock.
"Nothing is stable these days with all the rain we get but every donation we get in our donation box is used to keep the path safe and deal with issues such as slippage and downed trees."
For those itching for a good walk, Aros Park or Glengorm estate nearby make a great alternative.
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