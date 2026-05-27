A trio of steam engines that visited the island late last week attracted a huge amount of interest and awe as the vintage machines made their way from Lochranza to Brodick.
The three steam engines, named Vernon, Queen Mary and Nelson, were en-route to the Peak District as part of a fundraising effort in aid of RNLI and the Give a Kidney charity.
Owing to the size, rarity and the noise made by the vintage machines, they commanded attention wherever they went. Their slow pace, combined with a small support team in tow, also meant that traffic came to a near standstill as spectators looked on in fascination.
Originally, just a frivolous conversation in a pub, the epic journey from Oban to the Peak District became a reality when the owners and co-owners of the machines decided to take on the challenge and to make it a fundraising effort.
With many planned stops along the way, the convoy set off from Oban on Thursday May 14 and arrived at Lochranza on Wednesday May 20. After an overnight stop at Lochranza Camp Site, the vintage machines made the journey to Brodick the following day where they stopped at the Arran Heritage Museum.
Attracting a large crowd of admirers and even children from Brodick Primary School, the drivers and their entourage made a donation to the museums roof fund before heading to the ferry terminal with Ardrossan in their sights.
The steam engines, including Vernon which is the oldest of the trio built in 1932, have self-contained caravans or accommodation in tow so they are able to make good daily progress. And, much to the relief of the engineers keeping the machines in good running order, the steam engines performed flawlessly, their only needs being copious amount of coal, water and endless lubrication.
Vernon was the last Ransomes traction engine ever built and machines from this era are well-regarded for their high-quality and efficient designs. In the late 19th to early 20th century they were mostly used for threshing, hauling, and driving stationary machinery.
Enthusiasts and supporters can track the fundraising journey on the group’s “Where’s Vernon” website at www.wheresvern.co.uk/ where updates and a “live” map will be updated.
Anyone wishing to support the fundraising initiative can do so at fundraise.rnli.org/fundraisers/Wheresvern/where--s-vernon
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