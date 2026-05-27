The three steam engines, named Vernon, Queen Mary and Nelson, were en-route to the Peak District as part of a fundraising effort in aid of RNLI and the Give a Kidney charity.

Owing to the size, rarity and the noise made by the vintage machines, they commanded attention wherever they went. Their slow pace, combined with a small support team in tow, also meant that traffic came to a near standstill as spectators looked on in fascination.