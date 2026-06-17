The next phase of developing plans to transform The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) visitor facilities at Glenfinnan is moving along with the appointment of Highland-based LDN Architects.
In conjunction with Ironside Farrar landscape architects, LDN will work with the Trust and local stakeholders.
The aim of the project is to create an environmentally sustainable visitor gateway that offers a better experience to the people who visit Glenfinnan while helping to relieve the pressure popularity places on the local community.
Glenfinnan visitor centre welcomed 660,000 people in 2025, making it one of Scotland’s busiest tourist destinations outside Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Clea Warner, NTS Regional Director for the Highlands & Islands, said: "This isn’t about attracting more visitors but better serving the visitors we already welcome.
"Our often-crowded facilities can result in challenging conditions for visitors, staff andcommunity. We want to change that and become a place that thrives rather than copes and inspires rather than processes its visitors.
"Glenfinnan Monument was one of the first places we acquired in the 1930s. While it remains the same wee historic gem, tourism has evolved a lot here in the last 90 years and we’ve adapted along the way.
"As the Trust moves toward our centenary in 2031, this major project will ensure we can welcome and connect with future visitors in a more sustainable way."
"Community representatives will remain involved throughout the design process and we are all looking forward to the difference improved facilities will make to both visiting and living in Glenfinnan."
Stuart MacKellar, LDN Architects, said: "We see this appointment as both a privilege and a responsibility to develop proposals that deliver real change for the community and the visitor.
"It is a complex design challenge, but one that we that we feel inspired to tackle."
The Glenfinnan community is also working on a potential off-site mobility hub, designed to better accommodate visitor parking demand and encourage active and sustainable travel.
Ingrid Henderson, Chair of the Glenfinnan Community Facilities SCIO, said: "We will continue to work with the Trust to ensure that their visitor centre redevelopment and our project to create a park-n-ride and active travel facility, delivers for tourists while also reducing the impact popularity has on the daily lives of local people."
The Trust’s current timeline is to seek planning permission in autumn 2026 and commence work in 2027.
Visit www.nts.org.uk/visit/places/glenfinnan-monument for more information.
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