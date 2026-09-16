Drop-in sessions on the proposals took place in both communities as preparations continue for a new, larger vessel to serve Gigha’s ferry route.

The pre-application consultation remains open online, with anyone interested in the plans able to submit their views until Wednesday, September 23.

Argyll and Bute Council, through Tetra Tech, is preparing marine licence applications for dredging and construction works at Ardminish Bay on Gigha and at Tayinloan.

The projects are intended to provide the infrastructure required for a new ferry being introduced as part of Transport Scotland’s Small Vessel Replacement Programme.