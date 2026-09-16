People can still have their say on plans to upgrade ferry infrastructure at Gigha and Tayinloan following public consultation events held last week.
Drop-in sessions on the proposals took place in both communities as preparations continue for a new, larger vessel to serve Gigha’s ferry route.
The pre-application consultation remains open online, with anyone interested in the plans able to submit their views until Wednesday, September 23.
Argyll and Bute Council, through Tetra Tech, is preparing marine licence applications for dredging and construction works at Ardminish Bay on Gigha and at Tayinloan.
The projects are intended to provide the infrastructure required for a new ferry being introduced as part of Transport Scotland’s Small Vessel Replacement Programme.
At Gigha, the proposed improvements include dredging at Ardminish Bay, widening the existing slipway and creating a new overnight charging berth for the new vessel.
Associated infrastructure on shore would also be redesigned as part of the scheme.
At Tayinloan, the proposals include extending the existing breakwater and renewing the alignment structure to improve the slipway facilities for the new ferry.
Although the Gigha and Tayinloan schemes require separate marine licences, the two projects are being progressed in tandem as they concern the infrastructure at either end of the same ferry route.
The latest round of public engagement saw a pre-application consultation event held at Gigha Village Hall on Tuesday, September 8, followed by a second at Tayinloan Village Hall on Wednesday, September 9.
Both were run as drop-in sessions, giving members of the public the opportunity to find out more about the proposals and raise questions about the planned works.
Those who did not attend can still take part through the council’s online survey.
A council spokesperson told the Courier: “The marine licences are needed for work to support ferry infrastructure that will support a new, bigger hybrid CalMac ferry for Gigha’s lifeline service.
“As well as last week’s sessions, there is a pre-application consultation survey on the council website that anyone interested can fill in. It remains open until September 23.
“We thank everyone who attended the drop-in events for their constructive feedback. Once the consultation period has closed, we will collate and review all feedback received and consider whether any changes to the proposals are required.”
Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals can complete the pre-application consultation survey on Argyll and Bute Council’s website at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/my-community/community-planning/consultations/consultation/gigha-and-tayinloan-ferry-infrastructure until Wednesday, September 23.
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