In a letter to patients, Arran Medical Group and NHS Ayrshire & Arran set out its proposals to permanently shut the Lochranza Branch Surgery, which temporaily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and end the area’s "valued" prescription delivery service this year.

The letter, dated 27 August, included an online and paper survey asking patients, families, and carers for their views on the plan, and explain how it would affect them - before a report is presented three weeks later to the Arran Locality Partnership on 17 September.

It says a property review found "the building is no longer suitable for the delivery of healthcare services and would require significant investment to bring it back into clinical use. Arran Medical Group is also no longer able to provide a sustainable staffing model at this location."

The group is also reviewing its "long-standing" prescription deliveries to the area. "Only a small number of patients continue to use the prescription delivery service regularly," it says.

"While this arrangement has been valued by those who use it, the service relies on a single member of staff transporting and distributing medicines using their personal vehicle.

"This does not represent a sustainable long-term model and no longer aligns with current governance, lone working, and medicines management requirements.

"As a result, Arran Medical Group is considering ending the prescription delivery service by the end of 2026.

"Before deciding how best to move forward, we want to hear from local patients, families, and carers who may have used the Lochranza Branch Surgery or the prescription delivery service. Their views will play an important part in shaping any future arrangements."

Lochranza resident Fred Shortland, a former chair of Arran’s axed Patient Participation Group, said islanders want to see the surgery re-open and the prescription deliveries continue. If cut, he added, "it would be devastating".

He explained: "The majority of residents are elderly and well past the retirement age, with reduced mobility, and they are reliant on both the availability of good medical care, and certainly prescriptions.

"The service has declined to the extent it is not acceptable."

Lochranza’s surgery used to be open two days a week, he said, which was "a good service". The "excuse" for its closure, he added, "was they did not have enough doctors, and they were having trouble recruiting". "They now have more than enough doctors," he said.

"The only way people in Lochranza can go to a surgery is if they are fortunate enough to drive, which is not the majority. The main surgery is in Shiskine, which is two bus rides away. They are timetabled for the ferry, so there is a long wait between buses. So there is not really an acceptable option.

"They run a prescription delivery service to the old surgery once a month. That works quite well. They are proposing now to cease that service, which beggars the question: if you are elderly and do not have transport, you have to rely on other people to collect your prescriptions. That service is no longer acceptable.

"They wanted the views of residents by 16 September. Most of the residents of Lochranza are elderly. They would have limited use of email. They would not know what a QR code is. There is insufficient time to give proper consideration, and there’s no consultation group.

"This is a fait accompli, to bulldoze it through," he said.

"There is a trend here. We are seeing a reduction in services. Consultations have been tokenistic.

"I fully accept we are living in difficult times. But they have to arrange resources to the benefit of the community, not themselves."

With more elderly residents, he concluded, "there is a greater need in the community, but services are being withdrawn.

"The net result is elderly people have had to move from the island to access regular medical services. So there is a depopulation going on."