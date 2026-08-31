“Soon after the doors opened, the Memorial Hall was transformed into a riot of colour, and the quality and variety of the flowers, fruit and vegetables were fantastic.”

Angela Brown, of the Strachur Flower Show Committee, said: “What a fabulous day we had, despite trying really hard every year, the Argyll weather can never defeat our intrepid local gardeners.

The hall was filled with colourful displays, fruit and vegetables, including potatoes, onions, sweet peas, dahlias and gladioli.

The Strachur and District Flower Show took place at the village’s Memorial Hall on Saturday, August 22, bringing together local gardeners, bakers and young exhibitors.

Children’s entries were also among the highlights, with paintings and scarecrows adding an extra splash of colour and creativity to the event.

The organisers were particularly pleased to see a number of people entering the competition for the first time, with several new exhibitors going on to win prizes.

There were also new faces among the judging panel, with the committee thanking judges for their “thoroughness and expertise” in assessing the high standard of entries.

The afternoon concluded with the presentation of cups and medals, accompanied by applause from those attending.

Angela added: “It was particularly great to see so many new faces taking part for the first time this year - and very successfully too.

“Hats off to all the exhibitors who won prizes with their first-ever entries. We hope you’ll be back next year to defend your titles.”