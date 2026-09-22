Alison Roger, who has also returned to work as a vet, was just 52 with a perfect bill of health and a recent line-up of personal bests, podium successes, and triathlon victories when she woke up on a weekend away with her partner in November last year with blurred vision, unable to move one side of her body, slurring her speech, feeling confused and with the "headache from hell".

She says she was "lucky’ to be away from home in the North of England when the stroke hit "out of the blue" because she was close to a specialist stroke unit in Carlisle.

"If I’d been at home, I’d have had to go to Glasgow to get the specialist help I desperately needed. it was a race against time. An ambulance rushed me from where we were staying to the stroke unit where the staff were waiting at the door. It all happened so quickly. I went straight to the CT scanner, the images went off to Newcastle and came back that it was definitely a stroke caused by a clot.

"The clot was inoperable but they were able to use a clot-busting drug. There’s a window to get it, the quicker you get it – the less the brain is damaged. They kept talking to me about this window but we weren’t sure when the stroke had happened, we think it was during my sleep which can be quite common apparently.

"They gave me the drug and I was closely monitored. I just couldn’t believe I’d had a stroke. I was perfectly fit, no pre-existing problems, with a strong track record of sporting success. I’d just been representing Great Britain in Spain at an event. Before that, I thought strokes only happened to people’s grannies, but they can happen to anyone. The quicker a stroke is picked up on, the bigger the chances are of recovery and less lasting brain damage.

"Twenty-four hours after I got the clot-buster my recovery was nothing short of a miracle. My consultant said he’d never seen anything like it. I was back up on my feet, able to speak, and more mobility was coming back. My head was splitting for the next few days but I was desperate to get home – they let me out of hospital just two days later.

"It was all quite dramatic but I was unbelievably lucky to have been in the North of England when it happened, just 40 minutes from a stroke unit. I’ve been left with a large area of brain damage which could take up to two years to rewire itself to how it was. It’s been quite a journey, despite the super-fast early recovery. I’ve had to work hard at what came next, but I’ve had great support. The extreme fatigue afterwards, the feeling of being overwhelmed was also massive but I had to be kind to myself and take breaks when I needed them."

Despite cardiac checks and blood tests, a cause has not been detected. "I’m delighted, of course, that they’ve not found anything wrong with me, but there is a risk now that I’ve had one that I could have another one. I’m trying not to have that going on in my head. I just have to move forward and won’t be held back by this."