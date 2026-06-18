Deep sea ecologist Prof. Bhavani Narayanaswamy, who is Head of SAMS Graduate School, was named Best Research or Dissertation Supervisor by the student body for the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

The HISA Awards celebrate individuals and groups who have made a significant impact on the student experience across UHI.

Winners and highly commended recipients were selected by a student judging panel made up of HISA elected officers and faculty interns following more than 600 nominations submitted by students.

The awards recognise excellence across teaching, student support, online learning, research supervision and student life, highlighting the dedication and commitment shown by staff and students throughout the UHI partnership.

Professor Narayanaswamy, who lives in Taynuilt, said: “I was genuinely overwhelmed and deeply touched by the kind words of the student(s) who nominated me for this award. I feel very fortunate to work alongside such passionate and committed early‑career researchers.

“Being able to guide and encourage them, particularly in areas I care deeply about, such as deep‑sea ecology and the global challenge of plastic pollution, is something I value enormously.

“I believe strongly in my students and hope that, through encouragement, openness, and shared trust, I can help them realise just how capable they truly are.”