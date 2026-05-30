Students and staff of Fort William Campus UHI North, West and Hebrides will be able to take in beautiful views along Loch Linnhe while enjoying outdoor study and snacks thanks to the joint efforts of two groups.
Members of the Access to Construction and the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA)
Scotland, courses took on the construction of three new picnic benches when it was suggested by UHI Estates management that an outdoor seating area would be beneficial for everyone.
UHI provided the necessary materials and using a commercial flat-pack wooden picnic table as a template, students on the Access Course, who are also pupils at Lochaber High School, under the direction of tutor Mark Lawrie got to work.
Meanwhile CECA students with their tutor Martin Johnstone looked at what groundworks would be necessary, what materials and tools would be needed and how the work should be undertaken.
Everything came together over several weeks with the groundworks starting as the benches neared completion.
The students worked with hand tools while also using laser technology to achieve the precise depth and levels of the concrete bases.
Martin said: "This has been a positive learning experience and they did a great job on something which will be well used for a long time in the future."
Mark was equally praiseworthy of his students’ work. He said: "It was quite a big project for us to undertake in the time we had as they are not here every day, but they really put a lot of effort into very part, met the deadlines and produced a great end product."
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