Members of the Access to Construction and the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA)

Scotland, courses took on the construction of three new picnic benches when it was suggested by UHI Estates management that an outdoor seating area would be beneficial for everyone.

UHI provided the necessary materials and using a commercial flat-pack wooden picnic table as a template, students on the Access Course, who are also pupils at Lochaber High School, under the direction of tutor Mark Lawrie got to work.

Meanwhile CECA students with their tutor Martin Johnstone looked at what groundworks would be necessary, what materials and tools would be needed and how the work should be undertaken.