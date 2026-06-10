Holding a Castle Work Party on June 6, a team of helpers took part in cutting back overhanging trees, trimming bushes and keeping the surrounding paths clear for visitors to enjoy.

Green-fingered volunteers also cut back the willow fedge — a combination of wire fencing and willow designed to make the boundary more attractive.

The fedge project began a few years ago when a number of small willow cuttings were planted in the ground, and the team was encouraged by the level of growth seen during this year’s work day.

One concern for the team is the plants growing from the castle wall, which can cause damage to the stone structure.

Reaching the growth can be very difficult, making it challenging to remove. However, the team was able to reach some of the lower weeds, cutting them back to small stumps.