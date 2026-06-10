Tarbert Castle volunteers have been working hard over the weekend to keep on top of the grounds surrounding the site.
Holding a Castle Work Party on June 6, a team of helpers took part in cutting back overhanging trees, trimming bushes and keeping the surrounding paths clear for visitors to enjoy.
Green-fingered volunteers also cut back the willow fedge — a combination of wire fencing and willow designed to make the boundary more attractive.
The fedge project began a few years ago when a number of small willow cuttings were planted in the ground, and the team was encouraged by the level of growth seen during this year’s work day.
One concern for the team is the plants growing from the castle wall, which can cause damage to the stone structure.
Reaching the growth can be very difficult, making it challenging to remove. However, the team was able to reach some of the lower weeds, cutting them back to small stumps.
During the busy day, volunteers also took the opportunity to check on the sheep that graze on Tarbert Castle’s grounds.
The flock now has 11 members, having lost two of its oldest ewes in recent months.
Plans are underway to acquire more sheep to help keep the grass short.
Run by the Tarbert Castle Trust, the work parties take place on the first weekend of each month, and anyone is welcome to join.
The next event will take place on July 4, with volunteers meeting at the Castle Orchard at 10am.
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