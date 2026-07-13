Arisaig was fun central last week as mental health charity Ewen’s Room hosted some summer play sessions.
A great way to start the summer holidays, children gathered for three sessions across the week, each for different age ranges.
At each they had the opportunity to try out new and different games and activities.
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