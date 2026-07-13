At each they had the opportunity to try out new and different games and activities.

A great way to start the summer holidays, children gathered for three sessions across the week, each for different age ranges.

There was a Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Astley Hall, where all the local children brought their favourite stuffed animal along for games and to enjoy a delicious picnic spread.

The charity also held a sports session at Arisaig community pitch, where children took part in a sack race, hurdles race, frisbee golf and lots more.

And finally the was a unique experience through an American Football workshop for children to learn new skills and build confidence through a new sport not widely known in the area.