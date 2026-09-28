A programme of work carried out by the authority included measures to make school buildings more energy efficient after a funding boost.

Schools in all four administrative areas of Argyll and Bute feature in the report by Councillor Ross Moreland (Liberal Democrat, Dunoon), the council’s policy lead for finance and commercial services.

The document was considered by the last full council at its meeting in September.

Councillor Moreland said: “Although the summer holiday period provides a welcome break for pupils and education colleagues, it is also one of the busiest periods of the year for commercial services.

“With school buildings quieter than during term time, teams are able to progress a concentrated programme of repairs, maintenance, statutory compliance works and improvement projects across the school estate.

“This year’s programme has included investment in energy efficiency and climate change measures, helping to improve the condition and performance of school buildings while supporting the council’s wider decarbonisation objectives. This includes progress through the £500,000 climate emergency fund.

“Completed and programmed works include solar photovoltaic panels replacement at Park Primary School (in Oban), restoring onsite renewable energy generation following storm damage, as well as and improving performance through modern photovoltaic technology; electrical rewiring incorporating LED lighting upgrades at Kilmartin Primary School; and similar LEDrelated works at Lochdonhead Primary School.

“These projects will reduce energy replace ageing infrastructure, improve building performance of the school buildings, reduce electricity consumption, improve building resilience and contribute to lower support long-term reductions in carbon emissions and operating costs.”

Councillor Moreland added: “Other roofing works were completed over the summer holidays which included St. Joseph’s Primary and Rhu Primary (both in Helensburgh and Lomond).

“We have also continued to develop areas for ASN pupils at Tarbert Academy and Dunoon Primary School. Lochnell Primary School had internal partitions constructed to assist with acoustics within the busy school environment.

“New windows were fitted at Tarbert Academy which included repairs to a lintel. We were also able to upgrade two school kitchens at Port Charlotte and Port Ellen Primary Schools.”