The fish health technician first met her girlfriend Lucy Stewart when they were both playing rugby locally. Lucy, who also used to be in the Scotland Women’s Rugby Camp, was diagnosed with it eight years ago but eventually had to give up her dream of playing for her country because of her symptoms.

June was MG awareness month, and Caitlin took on her MyMiles challenge for UK-based Myaware charity raising £1,135 to help people who have the little-talked about condition.

Myasthenia Gravis (MG), is a neuro-muscular condition which causes extreme muscle fatigue and weakness making functions and tasks that most people take for granted - like getting dressed - a massive mountain to climb.

It was about six months into their relationship when Lucy started to open up more to Caitlin about her condition. "Before then, MG really wasn’t anything that had crossed my path. I didn’t have a clue it existed but I’d already noticed Lucy wasn’t playing as much rugby. It took about six months for her to open up more to me about it. There are about 20,000 people in the UK with MG but only one specialist for it in Scotland.

"Lucy’s condition is mostly being treated with medication right now, there’s no set regime that works for everyone. What might work for one person, might not for the other. A lot comes down to energy management. You might wake up ready to rock and roll for the day but within half an hour just keeping your eyes open feels impossible. Your eyes are managed by muscles, just keeping your head up is muscle-controlled. It’s hard for her, especially when she had to give up her dream of playing rugby for Scotland. It’s changed her whole life," said Caitlin.

And added: "When she had to stop the rugby she kept friends but it’s not easy to keep socialising when you get so fatigued and there are times when you have to call off and cancel. It’s hard," said Caitlin, who decided to take on the walks and climbs solo to mirror how isolating and lonely having Myasthenia Gravis (MG) can be.

"Lucy was a massive support for me on the tough days where I struggled to find the juice to get going on the challenge, she reminded me of why I was doing it and encouraged me to keep pushing on. This really highlighted to me how important a support network is for those with MG, and how the little things can make a massive difference. June has not been the nicest of summer months!" said Caitlin, who topped four Munros on one of the challenge days out in Glen Lyon and climbed Ben Nevis twice in one weekend on an other occasion.

"You can get into remission with MG but at the moment that’s not being talked about for Lucy. It’s very much trial and error to see what works for her," said Caitlin, who has previously achieved other charity challenges including raising funds for the Doddie Weir Foundation.

"I have seen the impact that it has on Lucy’s daily life, goals and ambitions. MG is a relatively unknown condition and it was very important to me to start conversations and raise awareness. I want to say a massive thank you to all who have supported me over my whole challenge, be it in donations, messages, encouragement or sharing the story, it’s all massively appreciated," she added.

To find out more about Myaware’s charity work go here www.myaware.org