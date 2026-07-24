The sun was shining down on Lochgilphead’s Front Green as families gathered for a fun day celebrating the community.
Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of attractions, including a funfair, artisan market, street food vendors, a licensed bar, family entertainment and children’s activities.
Taking place on July 18, the council-organised event brought together a number of community stalls, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Hugs of Argyll and Argyll Event Hire all in attendance.
A council spokesperson said: “Thanks to everyone for coming along to the Family Fun Day. It was great to see so many people making the most of the good weather and supporting local traders.”
The event was free to attend, with families, businesses and even some four-legged visitors enjoying the festivities.
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